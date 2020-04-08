Joshua Speers Shares New Track 'Oh Brother'

Today, emerging singer/songwriter Joshua Speers releases new track "Oh Brother." The song - a self-aware reckoning about doomed romance - is the latest from his forthcoming first major label EP, Human Now, out on May 8 via Warner Records/Let Me Know, following recently-released debut track "Stray Bullets."

Listen below!

Josh Speers is your quintessential All-American hero. A blue-collar rock songwriter, a motorcyclist, a lover of baseball, an extremely well-read guy. One of four brothers from Delaware, Josh moved out to Los Angeles in 2018 to take a real shot at a music career, where he wound up finding kindred spirits in the likes of songwriter Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves) and producer Lars Stalfors (St. Vincent, Cold War Kids), who largely wrote and produced Human Now with Speers, as well as Jon Castelli (Khalid, Summer Walker x Drake) who mixed several songs on the EP. The result is an inspired search for honesty, full of driving '80s guitar riffs, steady drums and perfectly described by Speers as the lovechild of Bruce Springsteen and Carly Rae Jepsen. To learn more about Josh, click here.





Related Articles View More Music Stories