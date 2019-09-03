Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Announces Final Round of Lineup Additions, New Safety Measures

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, which takes place October 4-6, is proud to be returning to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park for its 19th year, and is asking fans to help spread the word about the new regulations in place. As the world changes, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass feels the need to respond, prioritizing safety over convenience. We understand that these changes will make our event differ from years past, but are hopeful that our long-time fans will embrace these new rules and enjoy the performances as they always have. Please work with us as we make these changes. As Mavis Staples sings in "Dedicated," "And if it's us against the world, well, I would bet on us to come out on top. But if you go yours and I go mine, all bets are off."

Important things to know:

We have added fence lines. Enter only at these four locations. Click herefor a map.

JFK Drive and Transverse Drive

Fulton Street and 30th Avenue

JFK Drive and 36th Avenue

South Polo Field

Do not bring coolers, they are no longer allowed. We have updated our concessions in anticipation of increased public need. Click here for a list of vendors and new offerings.

Any bags/backpacks must be clear plastic, measuring less than 16"x16"x8".

Entrances will not open until 9am.

There will be increased SFPD and Tactical Unit presence inside and outside the venue.

Blankets and short backed chairs (seats no more than 9" from the ground) are allowed, but will be subject to search.

Any restricted or oversized items will be turned away at all entry points.

See a complete list of items that are and are not allowed at hardlystrictlybluegrass.com.

Be aware that the side paths that have been used for years will be closed off with fencing for the protection of everyone involved. People who arrive early to lay down blankets will have to wait until 9 am. This was a difficult but necessary decision. Please be courteous and patient with fellow music lovers as we make this significant change. As usual, fans are asked to respect the park, to clean up after themselves, and to take everything out that's been brought in.

Be conscious of your setting and the people around you. SFPD wants to remind all guests to "say something if they see something" and look out for each other-reporting any suspicious persons or activity to HSB staff or a police officer. To report a non-emergency to SFPD, please call 1-415-553-0123. Stay informed of emergencies or significant events by signing up for AlertSF, an emergency text message network, by texting "HSBlue" to 888-777. Additionally, stage announcers will keep you informed throughout the day.

And now for the news you have been anticipating! After four straight weeks of artist announcements, HSB is proud to announce "all the rest," the final installment of performers for this years festival. In addition to the already-announced list of artists, Adia Victoria, Bill Frisell : HARMONY F: Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman, Bill Kirchen, Bobby Braddock, Brothers Gibb, The Budos Band, Chastity Brown, Fantastic Negrito, The Flatlanders, The Go To Hell Man Band, Ismay Presents: Songs and Stories from Sonoma Mountain, Joan Osborne, Joan Shelley, John Kay, Jon Langford and the Skull Orchard Welsh Male Voice Choir, Judy Collins, Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands, Lebo & Friends featuring George Porter Jr., John Molo, Wally Ingram, Adam MacDougall & Jenniffer Hartswick, Live From Here with Chris Thile withGrace Potter and J.S. Ondara, Mapache, Marco & The Polos, Mercury Rev & Beth Orton Perform Bobbie Gentry's The Delta Sweete, Michael Nesmith & The First National Band, Moonalice, Moshe Vilozny, Nancy & The Lambchops, The New Pornographers, Parsonsfield, Punch Brothers, Rayland Baxter, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Robert Earl Keen, Robert Ellis, Shooter Jennings, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Travis Meadows, Will Kimbrough, Wood & Wire, and Y La Bamba will be joining the bill for HSB's 19th year.

For our complete list of artists for 2019, please visit hardlystrictlybluegrass.com.

The mission of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass is to carry forward the wish of Warren Hellman and his family to make a gift to the people of San Francisco and the world of a free annual outdoor music festival that features and celebrates American "roots" music and its many outgrowths, and in doing so fosters joy, creativity, freedom, peace, collaboration, love of music, mutual respect, and spiritual community.

For the past 19 years, our free weekend of music has promoted tolerance amongst us and kindness to strangers. Bring extra patience and compassion with you and support the necessary efforts of our staff, volunteers, security and law enforcement.





