Calloway Circus Share New Single 'Unpredictable'

Alternative-pop duo Calloway Circus have shared "Unpredictable", the latest single off their upcoming album Entropy.

Listen below!

Earlier this month, the band shared the album's first single, "GRAY". Entropy is due to be released February 14th, 2020.

Speaking to the new single, lead vocalist Ben McGuiness said, "'Unpredictable' is about losing somebody who was a big part of your life. Either they're gone forever, or at least not in your life anymore." He continued, "I really wanted this song to speak to people, as I wrote it about losing a relationship with my best friend. I looked to modern emo icons like Lil Peep and nothing, nowhere for the first half of the song, but then looked back to my roots of My Chemical Romance and Taking Back Sunday to make the end of the song as emotional as possible."

Entropy was produced by Jeff McKinnon and Evan Seeberger in Lancaster, PA. Additional production was done by Jesse Cale ("Kind to Myself") and Josh and Noah Ryan ("Oxygen"). Jimmy Alexander, lead singer of Awaken I Am, mixed "Mess", "GRAY", "Look What You've Done", and "Lose Your Mind".

Driven by tireless creativity and endless fan support, Calloway Circus have been able to push through the St. Louis music scene and rise with the best of them.

Since beginning in 2015, the group has released two LPs and several singles. All the songs were written during Ben's teenage years and are no longer public. While the songs did help build their current fan base, he no longer feels they represent the current state of the band accurately, but may release some of the older material in the future.

Calloway Circus has seen fast growth within their hometown, going from their first show in 2015 to headlining sold out shows a year later. In 2018, they took to the road and played coast to coast U.S. shows.

Calloway Circus is Ben McGuiness (vocals, guitar, bass, keys) and Tyler Andrew (drums).

With a new record set to release in February 2020, a summer tour on the horizon, and writing sessions in the works for their next endeavor, there's no slowing down for Calloway Circus come 2020. For more information, please visit: https://www.callowaycircus.com/





