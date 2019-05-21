CMA Songwriters Series Returns To Nashville on June 5

The Country Music Association's acclaimed CMA Songwriters Series Presented by U.S. Bank will return to the CMA Theater in Nashville Wednesday, June 5 at 7:00 PM with performances by Tracy Lawrence, Heather Morgan, Eric Paslay and Liz Rose. The songwriter's round is a fan favorite that will kick off festivities as tens of thousands of Country Music fans descend upon Nashville for CMA Fest, the world's longest-running Country Music festival, now in its 48th year. Tickets for the show go on sale Tuesday, May 21 at 10:00 AM/CT, for $20 plus service fees, via CMAsongwritersseries.com. $1 of each ticket sold will benefit the CMA Foundation, CMA's philanthropic arm, which is committed to improving and sustaining high quality music education programs across the United States.



The evening will also include a special performance by Nate Young, a music student and teaching assistant from Dickson, Tennessee's Quest Center for Art & Community Development. The non-profit music education and youth center, which is a grantee of the CMA Foundation, helps build and strengthen community through music by helping to enrich the lives of children living in rural, lower-income communities and provides year-round music education to elementary, middle and high school students.



Tracy Lawrence

Tracy Lawrence is one of Country Music's truest traditionalists, selling more than 13-million albums and charting 18 No. 1 songs. He has garnered numerous CMA and ACM Awards and nominations, as well as a Grammy nomination. Lawrence spent the better part of 2018 and early this year writing and recording a brand new album slated to release in August. His 2017 critically-acclaimed album Good Ole Days hit the No. 1 position on the iTunes Country chart. Lawrence hosts the nationally syndicated radio show "Honky Tonkin' With Tracy Lawrence," for which he has received two ACM Awards nominations for National On-Air Personality of the Year. He is also the co-creator of Storming Heaven: The Musical, a production based on the novel "Storming Heaven."



Heather Morgan

Richardson, Texas native Heather Morgan has written songs for Dierks Bentley, Kenny Chesney, Brett Eldredge, Maren Morris, Keith Urban and more. Alongside friend Ross Copperman, Morgan and Eldredge have formed a power writing trio, penning almost a dozen songs for Eldredge's albums, including chart toppers "Lose My Mind" and "Beat of the Music." She has earned multiple No. 1 singles and a BMI Country Song of the Year Award. Working alongside Grammy-nominated producer Paul Moak, she released her debut album Borrowed Heart in October of 2018. The project includes two co-writes with CMA and ACM Awards-winning songwriter Lori McKenna.



Eric Paslay

Eric Paslay delivers a powerful punch as a renowned, Platinum-selling, hit songwriter and dynamic performer. He's penned five No. 1 hits including "Even If It Breaks Your Heart" (Eli Young Band), "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" (Jake Owen), "Angel Eyes" (Love & Theft), "Rewind" (Rascal Flatts) and "Friday Night," the smash lead single from his critically acclaimed self-titled debut album. The Temple, Texas native has earned numerous songwriter award nominations, including a CMA Awards nomination for Song of The Year for "Even If It Breaks Your Heart," a Grammy nomination for Best Country Song and two ACM Awards nominations for Song of the Year. Paslay was also honored with a Grammy nomination as an artist in 2016 for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "The Driver"-a collaboration with friends Charles Kelley and Dierks Bentley. USA Today calls Paslay "flat out-brilliant" and American Songwriter names him an influencer of Country Music.



Liz Rose

Liz Rose is a Grammy award-winning songwriter, founder of a music publishing company and Texas Heritage Songwriter Hall Of Fame inductee. A frequent collaborator of Taylor Swift, Rose co-wrote 16 songs with Swift, including the No. 1 crossover hits "Teardrops on My Guitar," "You Belong With Me," "Tim McGraw" and Grammy's 2010 Best Country Song, "White Horse." In 2015, she won the CMA Award for Song Of The Year and also the Grammy award for Best Country Song for the Little Big Town smash, "Girl Crush." She most recently celebrated cuts with Kenny Chesney's "Better Boat" and Carrie Underwood's "Cry Pretty."





