WINE VILLAGE Comes to Baltimore 5/11 to 5/29

COCKTAIL RECIPES for Cinco de Mayo-Highlight Your Celebrations

Wine Village in Baltimore will take over West Shore Park at Inner Harbor. This brand new waterfront food, wine, vibe and shopping destination will run from May 11th through May 29th, seven days a week.

New from the organizers of Christmas Village in Baltimore, this new spring pop-up wine and food festival will feature seating and wine gardens for 500 people with European bites and wine selections. Vibes will feature beautiful blooms, live trees, flower beds, wooden huts, family friendly tables, VIP tables, wait service, stages and more.

Get ready for it all below!

Come ready for sips, sweets and savory bites:

* The Old Wine Château

* The New World Wine Villa

* The Maryland Wine Manor

* Eiskeller (German for cold room)

* Wine slushies and wine infused fruits

* The Raclette Cheese Stube

* Belgian Fries, French Crêpes, authentic German Bratwurst

* Bacon on a Stick

* Alcohol infused desserts from Cynful Bliss

* The Charcuterie Châlet

* Dutch Stroopwafels

* Ice Cream Bike and cotton candy

Special events and attractions will include:

* Wine Village Historic Carousel

* Kids Stamp Game

* Cornhole and more fun group games

* Movie nights

* Mother's Day festivities

* Live entertainment

* Shopping will include dozens of makers from Baltimore and beyond

* Wine Terrace, The Picnic Point and Grape Escape

This event is family friendly and perfect for all ages:

* Bring Mom and the family on Mother's Day and every day

* Bring your squad and sip rose all day with sweet and savor bites

* Bring special someone for the ultimate new date night idea in Charm City

* Bring your friends and pup for an evening on the water

Keep up with Baltimore's newest spring attraction by following @bmore.wine on Instagram and TikTok or by liking Wine Village in Baltimore on Facebook. And don't forget to share your Wine Village experience by using the hashtag #bmorewine! Visit the website at www.baltimore-wine.com.

Photo Credit: Provided by Wine Village in Baltimore



