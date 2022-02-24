VINEAPPLE CAFE in Brooklyn Heights

Brooklyn Heights attracts New Yorkers from all boroughs as well as American and International tourists due to its charm and treelined landscape. One can also take in the unrivaled views of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty from the waterfront Brooklyn Bridge Park. The neighborhood also offers charming restaurants and cafés, a local favorite being Vineapple Cafe.

Vineapple Cafe is an all-day eatery serving breakfast, lunch, brunch, and dinner. It creates the perfect enoteca-style dinner menu fusing New-American and Italian-leaning cuisine, which is labor of love from husband-and-wife team, Aubrie Therrien and Zachary Rubin.

The original Vineapple Cafe, which Aubrie and Zac frequented regularly, shuttered in 2019. Being the couple's favorite dining spot, they decided to take over the restaurant, giving it new life, adding their spin. Aubrie's family owned Jambon's in Little Italy for over 75 years. Therefore, the new Vineapple Cafe leans toward Italian classics.

Highlights from the new dinner menu include: Pane di Mama: Aubrie's mother's recipe of house made bread stuffed with 24-month aged prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and basil, served with homemade marinara sauce; Cacio e Pepe Mac n' Cheese: Prosciutto di Parma and fresh herbs, served in a cast-iron pan; and Brown Butter Chicken: Pan-seared chicken breast served with butternut squash puree and roasted wild mushrooms.

The Beverage Program includes signature cocktails by Jennifer Sandella are an integral part of the Vineapple Cafe experience. All the syrups for the cocktails are made in-house by Jennifer and are corn-syrup free. Highlights include Maple Woods: built with Redemption Bourbon, smoked maple syrup, black walnut bitters, and toasted marshmallows presented at the table in smoked enclosed glass allowing the aroma to fill the room once the cocktail is released; the Golden Harvest: made with mezcal, ancho reyes, turmeric syrup, passionfruit, lime juice and egg white garnished with a paprika salt rim, among other can't-miss craft cocktails. Coffee for breakfast is by Devoción.

The ambiance at Vineapple Cafe is "Bohemian-Chic." The restaurant also offers al fresco dining in a garden setting.

Vineapple Café is located at 71 Pineapple Street, Brooklyn, New York 11201. Visit: https://www.vineapple.cafe/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vineapple Cafe71 Pineapple Street

