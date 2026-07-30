TATE'S BAKE SHOP and Butterfield Market-Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Giveaway

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On National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day (August 4th), we want our readers to know about a very sweet giveaway for New Yorkers. Tate’s Bake Shop, the makers of the iconic thin and crispy Chocolate Chip Cookie, is teaming up with Butterfield Market at their two locations.

For one day only, the two brands are collaborating to offer 1,000 FREE froyo cups topped with a Tate’s Chocolate Chip Cookie. The giveaway will be available while supplies last at both Butterfield Market locations in Manhattan and there will be merch for the first 25 persons at each location.

The tasty excitement happens on Tuesday, August 4th when the froyo will be given away in waves. The first wave is at 11am and will be followed by a second wave at 5pm. Both Butterfield Market locations will be participating at 1114 Lexington Avenue (between 77th and 78th Streets) and 1150 Madison Avenue (at the corner of 85th Street).

For more information on Tate's Bake Shop, please visit Tate's Bake Shop | Tate's Bake Shop.

For more information on Butterfield Market, please visit Home - Butterfield Market.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Tate's Bake Shop

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