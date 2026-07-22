NYC Restaurant Week Summer Edition is Here-Check Out Some Favorites

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NYC Restaurant Week is here! New Yorkers and guests of the city can take advantage of great meal deals through August 16th with some restaurants extending their offers even longer. The two-course prix-fixe lunches are priced at $30, $45, or $60. Three-course prix-fixe dinners are priced at $30, $45, or $60. This does not include beverages, taxes or gratuity. Guests must select one price point per meal time.

We have gathered 20 of our favorite spots that offer a variety of cuisines. Note that many are in the Theater District. Look for these and others when you browse the NYC Restaurant Week website at NYC Restaurant Week: Summer 2026 | Seasonal Prix-Fixe Dining.

-Mama Mezze-NoMad

-Chito Gvrito-Gramercy

-Rosevale Cocktail Room-Theater District

-Haven Rooftop-Theater District

-Le Rivage-Theater District

-Ginger Ristorante-Theater District

-Jack’s All Day-Theater District

-GUI Steakhouse-Theater District

-La Boca in Chelsea

-Union Square Café-Union Square

-Rosa Mexicano-Multiple Locations in Manhattan

-Petite Boucherie-West Village

-Maizal-Staten Island

-DiWine-Queens

-Anassa Taverna-Astoria, Queens

-Il Falco-Long Island City

-Sereneco-Greenpoint, Brooklyn

-Psarki-Williamsburg, Brooklyn

-Fish Cheeks-Williamsburg, Brooklyn

-ABC Kitchens-DUMBO, Brooklyn

NYC Restaurant week gives you great reasons to dine out this summer in all 5 boroughs. Gather your group and enjoy!

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy

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