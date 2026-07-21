BADSHAH SOCIAL Opens in Park Slope

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Badshah Social, the newest concept from Chef-Owner Abishek Sharma of the acclaimed Swagat, MadamJi, and A13 Events, brings the vibrant flavors, energy, and culture of India's regional street food to Brooklyn. More than a restaurant, Badshah Social is designed as a place to gather, share plates, enjoy inventive cocktails, and experience the stories behind every dish.

Seeking inspiration for the menu, Chef Sharma traveled throughout his homeland in India, exploring neighborhood markets and bustling streets, where he discovered regional recipes, new techniques, and the local stories that inspired the dishes served at Badshah Social.

From the open kitchen, you can view the team working the tandoors to prepare some of the restaurant’s standout dishes. Signature offerings include the Paneer & Fig Tikki, creamy paneer and sweet figs, served alongside roasted tomato chutney, a modern take on a Gujarati Street snack; Coconut Fried Chicken, Southern Indian crispy fried chicken served with house-made chili mayonnaise; Mangalorean Branzino, whole branzino infused with fragrant curry leaf oil inspired by India’s southwestern coast; and Lamb Shank Nihari, a slow-braised tender lamb shank infused with cardamom and clove masala

The beverage program features inventive cocktails inspired by India's spice markets, alongside curated wines and Indian and local craft beers.

Badshah Social is located at 212 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 10012. To learn more, please visit Badshah Social and call 347.987.3010.

Photo Credit: Vladimir Pinis

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