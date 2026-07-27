GOOSEFEATHER in Tarrytown Plans Pink Party on 8/1

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Chef Dale Talde is giving guests one more reason to celebrate the summer season. On Saturday, August 1, from 6–9 pm, Goosefeather , the modern Chinese restaurant at the Tarrytown House Estate known for Chef Talde's bold, playful take on Chinese-American cuisine is bringing back its annual Pink Party.

The event is designed to embrace the best of summer. The evening is all about great food, rosé wine, music, and enjoying time with family and friends before the season winds down. Guests will enjoy "Rosé All Day" alongside an all-you-can-eat barbecue buffet featuring smoked pork, smoked cheddar mac & cheese, hot honey cornbread, and more. The evening will also include a live DJ, lawn games, and plenty of pink-inspired fun.

Goosefeather at Tarrytown House Estate is located at 49 E Sunnyside Lane, Tarrytown, New York 10591. For more information, please visit Restaurants in Tarrytown NY | Tarrytown House Estate and call 914.829.5454.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Goosefeather's Pink Party

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