Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Lucile Plaza of BENOIT New York

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Recognized by New York Magazine, The Daily Beast, Forbes, and Wine Spectator, Chef Lucile Plaza is the Executive Chef of Benoit New York, the acclaimed French bistro helmed by the world's most decorated chef, Alain Ducasse.

Before taking the reins at Benoit, she led the kitchen at Le Coq Rico to national and international prominence, with critics widely praising her poultry as the finest in the United States. Her ascent through New York's culinary world began at Benoit itself, where she found her voice within its celebrated female-led kitchen.

Chef Lucile's foundation was built in Paris - the city where she trained at École Hôtelière de Paris – CFA Médéric and came of age in its most distinguished Michelin-starred kitchens.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Lucile for our "Chef Spotlight" feature.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My love for the kitchen started at home, watching my grandma and my abuela cook for the family. As a child, I was captivated by how simple ingredients could be transformed into something that brought the entire house together. It was the ultimate expression of love, tradition, and family, and those memories never left me.

You can still see that influence on our menu today at Benoit New York with our seasonal heirloom tomato salad. It is inspired by the way my abuela used to make it—marinating the tomatoes in sherry vinegar, shallots, good olive oil, salt, and pepper. For me, drinking the leftover marinade straight from the bottom of the bowl is still the absolute best part. And to see it recently called the best tomato salad in the city brings me so much comfort, to know that something so personal, so tied to family, is finding its way onto other people's tables too.

Who were some of your career mentors?

My apprenticeship under Chef Philippe Prévalet at L’Auberge du Pont de Bry was a truly defining chapter of my life. He took me under his wing when I was 15 and was the first to guide me, instilling the rigorous discipline and relentless pursuit of excellence that prepared me for Paris’s high-pressure kitchens.

From there, working with Jérôme Banctel at Alain Senderens, Alain Dutournier at Carré des Feuillants, and Alain Solivérès at Taillevent was a masterclass in high-level gastronomy. Each taught me something invaluable, pushing me to master the absolute precision, flawless technique, and rapid pace required to thrive at the multi-starred Michelin level.

Last but not least, Chef Alain Ducasse holds a very special place in my heart. His decision to welcome me into his kitchen at Benoit changed my life. He instilled in me an uncompromising respect for the ingredient and the seasons, the discipline of classic French technique, and—most importantly—the true meaning of hospitality.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

My foundation is entirely rooted in classical French gastronomy—that is where I learned the discipline and high-pressure precision of Michelin-starred kitchens. My style is heavily shaped by the rustic, regional traditions of France and my family's Spanish heritage. I love combining the absolute rigor of classic technique with soulful, ingredient-driven cooking, using exceptional staples like authentic Piment d'Espelette or Moutarde de Fallot to keep the food grounded, elegant, and full of character.

At the same time, spending the last ten years in New York kitchens has completely expanded my palate. Being immersed in the city's diverse food culture has given me a deep appreciation for Filipino and Latin American flavors. I've become incredibly influenced by their bold marinades and the vibrant balance of sweet, savory, and sour profiles, which I love weaving into my cooking today.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

The most distinguishing feature of my work is a commitment to reliability, comfort, and nostalgia. I don’t cook for trends, I want people to feel at home and find dishes they can truly rely on.

You see this clearly in our signature dishes at Benoit, where we take timeless French comfort food and execute it with flawless technique. For example, our Veal Blanquette is deeply traditional, rich, and comforting, and our Poulet Rôti (roast chicken) relies entirely on perfect execution and high-quality sourcing. Success to me isn't about an overly complex plate, it’s seeing a table of guests relaxing, sharing a meal, and bringing more of their family back next time.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

For me, a favorite meal isn't a specific dish—it is a moment. It is almost always an impromptu gathering with friends and family, completely unplanned, centered around good food and good wine.

The food doesn't need to be complex; it just needs to be honest and satisfying. The best part of the meal is simply the comfort of being together, the laughter, and the spontaneity of a table full of people you love.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Benoit is a stage of its own. Not just because our walls once belonged to La Côte Basque back in the day, which is part of the charm the space held for Alain Ducasse, and something our guests still feel today, but because we're part of a bigger performance every evening. We're close to Lincoln Center, Broadway, Radio City, and our pre-theater menu means we get to see New Yorkers dressed up and ready for their night out. There's something wonderful about serving them a performance of their own before the curtain rises and making sure they get there on time.

It's a fascinating stage every day, really. We see the whole rhythm of New York move through the dining room. There's our midtown crowd, the C-suite lunches, and then our Fifth Avenue visitors: guests coming from the hotels after a day of shopping at Bergdorf's and beyond. What we love to bring to that mix is a sense of comfort, something people can always count on. Our regulars keep coming back for real, authentic French technique — they can't get enough of the Cassoulet, the Blanquette de Veau, the Quenelle de brochet. But we also make sure to keep it seasonal, so there's always something new to discover.

Benoit is a space where classic French culinary tradition meets the energy of the city. We execute a completely authentic, high-level menu where we take immense pride in preparing everything in-house.

We focus on seasonality, impeccable technique, and traditional staples, but we run the restaurant with a deep sense of hospitality. Whether you are coming in for a quick lunch or celebrating a special occasion with tableside flambé, it’s a place built for gathering and feeling entirely taken care of.

Benoit New York is located at 60 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019. For menus, hours of operation and mor information, please visit http://www.benoitny.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Benoit New York

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