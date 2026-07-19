Visit HUDSON YARDS to Satisfy Your Cold Sweet Treat Cravings

NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. Sign Up

It’s officially the summer of the cold sweet treat. Across New York, the froyo craze has taken over, with some shops feeling harder to get into than the city’s most exclusive clubs. But beyond the viral cups and long lines, dessert brands are reimagining what it means to cool off, playing with global flavors, nostalgic formats, unexpected ingredients, and eye-catching presentations that turn a simple ice cream run into a full summer experience. At Hudson Yards, that shift is coming to life across a range of concepts, making the neighborhood a one-stop destination for New Yorkers looking to satisfy their sweet tooth and beat the heat in a more creative way.

Myka: The newly opened Greek frozen yogurt truck on the Public Square and Gardens is quickly becoming Hudson Yards’ new froyo hot spot, drawing lines with its lighter, tangier take on the frozen treat craze.

MALAI: The brand brings something completely different to the classic scoop, transforming South Asian ingredients and aromatic spices into bold, unexpected flavors like rose with cinnamon roasted almonds, masala chai, and mango cream.

Van Leeuwen: The esteemed shop continues to draw fans with elevated staples and inventive seasonal offerings.

Dylan’s Candy Bar: The New York icon leans into colorful nostalgia with over-the-top creations.

Eataly: The marketplace offers a more traditional Italian approach with house-made gelato, creamy sorbetto, and warm-weather Italian sweets like affogatos and granita.

YONO: The cafe adds a Japanese-inspired element with matcha and vanilla soft serve, plus espresso and matcha affogatos.

Together, these concepts capture where ice cream is heading now: globally inspired, delightfully nostalgic, endlessly photogenic and as much about the experience as the scoop itself. Indulge and enjoy!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hudson Yards

Don't Miss a Food + Wine News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...