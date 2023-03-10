Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Reynolds Kitchens® Makes Pi Day Baking Easy and Tasty

Mar. 10, 2023  
Reynolds Kitchens® certainly does know a good deal about making pies and there's no better time to time to use their Reynolds Kitchens® Parchment Paper than Pi Day on Tuesday, 3/14. You don't have to be a mathematician to delight friends and family with tasty items that are perfectly baked.

Reynolds Kitchens® has three easy to make pie recipes to help round out your Pi Day celebrations. They have you covered whether you're looking to satisfy your sweet tooth with a delicious Apple Pie, scrumptious Cherry Pie Cookies, or you may prefer to make a savory Chicken Pot Pie for lunch or dinner. Check out the links to the recipies and happy baking!

For more information on Reynolds Kitchens®, their products, additional recipes, tips, and holiday entertaining, please visit their web site at https://www.reynoldsbrands.com/.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Reynolds Kitchens®

share