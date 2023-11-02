Review: bar56 in Dumbo – Recently Opened Wine Bar and Restaurant with Extraordinary Food and Drink

The newly opened restaurant, bar56 in Dumbo is getting all the buzz around town for outstanding cuisine, a wonderfully curated wine program, and their distinctive cocktail menu. This is the spot you’ve been searching for! bar56 offers a premier guest experience in an attractive and stylish, relaxing venue. And it’s only steps to area attractions such as Brooklyn Bridge Park and the theatre, St. Ann’s Warehouse.

Executive Chef Vincent Cortese has created at modern American menu that is seasonally driven with Italian and French influences. You can relish creative, tempting items with choices to please every palate!

(Photo: Chef Vincent Cortese)

bar56 boasts a menu of 56 wines by the glass. Their rotating wine program is collaboratively curated by restaurateur and wine professional, James Fantaci, sommelier Aaron Fusco, and general manager Michael Brown. These hospitality veterans have made the food and wine experience seamless. All the wines are organized by “Palate Character” which is the intuitive organization system that groups wine together based on qualities of the wine, rather than the grape varietals or geographical regions. It’s a pleasure to sip wines with bar56’s food menu.

(Photo: James Fantaci)

We stopped by early on a Friday night for dinner. It’s nice to know that servers are well informed and they are pleased to help you select cocktails and make just the right wine and food pairings according to your preferences.

You can choose to have a Four Course Prix-Fixe meal or go a la carte. The “Savory” plates are meant to be shared. Start your meal with the Almondine Bread. The tasty sourdough baguette is presented with creamy Vermont butter. Potato Croquettes with Speck, taleggio and frisee are lightly fried and seasoned to perfection.

Potato Croquettes with Speck, taleggio and frisee are seasoned to perfection. The Baby Beets Panzanella are the best we’ve ever had topped with Pine nuts and sourdough croutons. The Ora King Salmon is a beautiful dish to relish served with Kaluga Caviar, soubise, and pearl onion. We’ll be back soon for menu selections that include the Fried Artichoke, Raviolo Al Uovo, Kabocha Squash, and the Dry Aged Strip Loin.

Dinner is not complete without one of the luscious house made desserts. Like all of the dishes at bar56, sweets reflect the season such as the Pumpkin Panna Cotta or the Bijou made with aged goat cheese, apple mostarda, and local honey. Linger a little longer and enjoy a cup of coffee or an aperitif.

At the end of your meal, you will receive a card describing the wines you experienced. It’s a great way to continue wine discovery!

One trip to bar56 will not be enough. You’ll soon make it one of your favorite restaurants in Dumbo. And stop by anytime for wine and cocktails in the bar area and lounge. With the holidays coming, it's a top destination for group gatherings and celebrations!

While you’re in the neighborhood, be sure to stop by taste56, the sister wine store and interactive tasting room conveniently located right next door to bar56. It’s where you can experience a global selection wines that have also been organized by their Palate Character. It includes categories such as Rich & Full; Smooth & Silky; Tone & Backbone; and Round & Fleshy. taste56 is also the destination where you can purchase wines for home, gifting, and shipping this holiday season.

bar56 is located at 53 Water Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201. It is open for dinner Tuesday to Sunday from 5:00 pm to 12:00 am, closed Monday. For menus, more information, and to make a reservation, please visit https://www.bar56dumbo.com/.

Photo Credit: Michael Grimm