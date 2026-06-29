Review: THE STATION TAVERN by David Burke in Bernardsville-Relax and Relish

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Celebrity chef David Burke has recently opened his latest restaurant,The Station Tavern by David Burke in the charming New Jersey suburb of Bernardsville and it checks all the boxes for wonderful casual dining. Located directly across the street from the town’s train station, it’s the ideal spot to catch a delicious meal or just stop by for a drink. Their food and beverage menus offer just what you’ve been craving and the service is friendly and efficient.

The décor has a clever, attractive railroad theme and there are comfy seating options that include their 20-seat bar, high-top tables, spacious booths, tables for all size parties and an outdoor patio. Guests like that it is family friendly, so bring everyone along. Television monitors are strategically placed so you can watch sports action anytime.

We stopped by on a Monday evening and even had the pleasure of saying hello to David Burke who often stops by his restaurants. He pointed out some of the special touches that make The Station Tavern especially inviting such as the massive mirror-image murals of retro steam trains going in opposite directions. David is pleased that the Tavern is an affordable destination for locals and visitors to the area whether you’re dining solo or in a group.

During the summer there’s a pop-up menu on Mondays at the Tavern that includes house favorites. Start out with their Guacamole and Chips. The generous portion of perfectly seasoned, creamy guacamole is a crowd-pleaser. Apps also include Warm Bavarian Pretzel, Station Wings and Station Tenders.

Mains have something for everyone to relish such as their Warm Shaved Roast Beef Dip. The tender, lean beef has caramelized onion, gruyere cheese and horseradish au jus for dipping served with house fries. We also suggest the Crispy Fish Tacos with moist beer battered cod, shredded cabbage, zesty pico de gallo, and cilantro crema. Other Tavern faves include the ¼ Pound Smash Burger, Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sando, 10-Ounce Hangar Steak Frites, and the Salmon Steak Frites. In the mood for a salad? The Taco Salad has all the fixings and for a slight upcharge, you can add a protein to round it out. We’ll be back soon! From Wednesday through Sunday, there is a more expansive menu with other delicious choices.

The beverage program is especially pleasing offering wine, beer, cocktails, and mocktails. We selected and sipped a few go-to cocktails with our meal. The Station Margarita is a beautifully balanced drink made with Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier, fresh lemon juice and blood orange juice. Ideal for the season, Summer Rain is a blend of Bourbon, sweet vermouth, Grand Marnier, black cherry puree, and simple syrup.

Be sure to ask about the current dessert menu. The luscious Key Lime Pie is one of a kind, tart yet with just the right amount of sweetness. It’s a sharable portion too!

Discover this very welcoming eatery that will soon become one of your top choices in the area. The Station Tavern by David Burke is located at 45 Mine Brook Rd. in Bernardsville, NJ 07924. It is just next door to two of David Burke’s other popular restaurants, Red Horse by David Burke and The Bernie. For more information, please visit www.stationtavernbydb.com and call 908-204-1227.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of David Burke Hospitality

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