JULY 4TH CELEBRATIONS in NYC-Don’t Miss Out!

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People from near and far are excited to celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary. NYC is a historical center and there’s very exciting event happening on July 4th such as the Macy’s fireworks. This year, the incredible pyrotechnic display is expanding to the lower East River in the Seaport District, the lower Hudson River in collaboration with Jersey City and the Brooklyn Bridge. This provides are even greater opportunities for viewing. Check out some of the vibrant bar, lounge, and restaurant destinations where you can enjoy on the 4th!

Celebrate Independence Day high above the city at Golden Child (444 Park Avenue South) during the Fourth of July Rooftop Party on July 4th from 5 PM to 11 PM. Located atop Hotel Park Ave NYC in the heart of NoMad, Golden Child is the stunning new rooftop destination from Renwick Hospitality Group, designed as a social club without the membership fees and blending elevated mixology with an Ivy League-inspired aesthetic that feels refined yet approachable. Guests can enjoy a two-hour premium open bar from 6 PM to 8 PM, and food specials throughout the evening while taking in the Manhattan skyline. General Admission tickets include entry and open bar access. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

ART Midtown (351 West 38th St.) will celebrate Independence Day in style during their July 4th Rooftop Extravaganza, taking place from 4 PM to 11 PM on the 26th floor of Arlo Midtown with sweeping views of Hudson Yards, One World Trade Center, and the Manhattan skyline. Tickets include event entry, a BBQ buffet served from 7 PM to 9 PM, and a premium two-hour open bar during the same time frame. With festive food and drinks paired with panoramic city views. ART Midtown will offer guests a lively setting to watch the holiday celebrations unfold above the city. Early bird tickets priced at $99 and general admission tickets priced at $125.



Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary with a front-row Fourth of July celebration at Fornino (Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 6, Bridge Park Dr) on July 4th beginning at 7:30 PM. Perched atop Pier Six in Brooklyn Bridge Park, guests will enjoy panoramic views of New York Harbor, the Brooklyn Bridge, and the Manhattan skyline while taking in the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks and other historic harbor festivities. The $250 per person ticket includes rooftop access with premium fireworks viewing, a chef-curated Fourth of July menu by Master Chef Michael Ayoub, and an open bar featuring specialty cocktails, beer, wine, and spirits. Early bird tickets and general admission tickets are available while supplies last.

Celebrate Independence Day above the city at the Azure Day Party: Soho, a Fourth of July rooftop celebration taking place from 2 PM to 10 PM at ART Soho atop Arlo Soho. Presented by Azure & Rosegold, the open-air event will bring together NYC tastemakers and nightlife enthusiasts for an afternoon and evening of house music, sunset views, and a lively summer atmosphere. Guests can enjoy panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and fireworks display while taking in the energy of one of SoHo's most iconic rooftop destinations. The 21+ event promises an elevated holiday experience complete with great music, vibrant crowds, and unforgettable Fourth of July vibes.



Raise a glass to America's 250th birthday at Golden Hour, One40 Rooftop's exclusive Fourth of July celebration high above Lower Manhattan. From 8 PM to 11 PM, guests can sip premium cocktails, enjoy elevated bites, and take in spectacular views of the New York City & Jersey skyline as fireworks light up the night. Blending festive energy with a sophisticated rooftop atmosphere, Golden Hour offers one of the city's most exciting ways to celebrate Independence Day. General admission tickets are $225 per person plus tax. For those looking to celebrate in style, VIP Lounge experiences are available for $2,000 plus tax and include a reserved lounge for up to five guests, premium fireworks viewing, a dedicated cocktail server, a bottle of champagne, stationary hors d'oeuvres, and a premium open bar. Fourth of July at The View at Lokal: Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary - Reservations required.

Mark the nation’s 250th Anniversary from the Jersey City waterfront at The View at Lokal and Lokal Jersey City (2 2nd Street, Jersey City) on Saturday, July 4th. Offering unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline and New York Harbor, guests can enjoy what is expected to be one of the largest Fourth of July fireworks displays in recent history from a premier waterfront vantage point. The View at Lokal will host a special Fourth of July celebration from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM, featuring panoramic waterfront views, festive food and beverage offerings, and an unforgettable evening commemorating this historic milestone. General Admission tickets are $195 per person, with Early Bird pricing available for $150 per person before 7:00 PM. For those seeking a full dining experience, Lokal Jersey City will offer a special prix-fixe dinner menu beginning at 5:00 PM for $125 per person, with a limited à la carte bar menu available throughout the evening.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The View at Lokal and Lokal Jersey City

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