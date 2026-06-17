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The famous river towns of New Hope, PA and Lambertville, NJ are hosting a giant three-day celebration for America's 250th Birthday over July 4th Weekend.

Come celebrate America 250 at the very place where George Washington frequently visited (and still has a bar tab open!) and where Congress ordered the troops across the Delaware to defend the country.

Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce and America Celebrates Inc. are teaming up with more than 50 businesses and organizations for a party for the record books:

* New Hope's largest fireworks display in history with two barges and 200 drones

* Giant outdoor concert on July 4th

* Freedom Parade from Lambertville to New Hope

* Dragon Boat Races between America and Great Britain

* River Bank performers and actors bringing history to life

* Synchronized concerts on both river banks as church bells ring on Sunday

* George Washington, Anna Strong Samuel Adams and a Continental Army soldier leading a pub crawl across the bridge

* Music Mountain Theatre performing Stars and Stripes

* Roxey Ballet presents NJ Ballad

MC and DJ Wodi will host the giant July 4th concert. The show opens with the Sam Ryan Band, fronted by New Hope native Sam Ryan, who tours nationally as lead singer of three-time Grammy-winning Blood, Sweat & Tears. It closes with Forever Donna: The Ultimate Donna Summer Tribute starring Rainere Martin and Dancing Dream, the New York City-based ABBA tribute featured on the Stephen Colbert Show.

Additionally, dozens of businesses will have decorations, food specials, theme drinks, sales, exhibits, pop-ups and much more - with more to be announced.

Photo Credit: New Hope-Lambertville America 250 Festival