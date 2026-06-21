PRIDE EVENTS-It’s Time to Celebrate in NYC

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June is Pride Month and that means that gatherings are happening all around the city. It’s time to celebrate this meaningful time and enjoy places to gather and enjoy great company. Check out this roundup and make plans!

Start PRIDE Month with a Bang at SLAYTE During A NYC PRIDE Kickoff Event on 6/26



Twirl, sip and cheers your glass to PRIDE month at Slate (54 West 21st Street) during their SLAYTE NYC Pride Kickoff Event on Friday, June 26th. For this special night of PRIDE pregaming leading up to New York's month-long celebration, Slate offers the perfect pregame party with numerous drink specials and live performances from 6 PM to 10 PM. Guests can expect to see dance numbers from legends like Chelsea Piers and Pissi Myles, alongside entertainers Chicky Gorgina and Davida Jones. DJ Nesto will provide tunes throughout the evening. Doors open at 6 PM and this 21+ event begins at 7 PM. Early bird tickets are available now and priced at $12 and general admission is $20.

Pride Sunday Day Party @ Elsie Rooftop on 6/28

Celebrate Pride at Elsie Rooftop’s (1412 Broadway) Sunday Day Party on Sunday, June 28th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., where an afternoon of music, energy, and unapologetic self-expression unfolds against sweeping Midtown views. Soundtracked by DJs SARE and kaceofbace, the party keeps a high-energy pulse alongside vibrant live drag performances, creating a scene made for dancing, sipping, and showing out. Starting at $28 for General Admission, guests can also upgrade to VIP which includes entry plus a 2-hour open bar from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., all within a lively 21+ crowd ready to celebrate love in all its forms, because this is your Sunday moment to come as you are and leave iconic.

Celebrate PRIDE at Le Petit Village, Loulou, Adelaide's Salon and Ace Hotel New York in Partnership with the Stonewall Community Foundation all Month Long



Celebrate PRIDE Month this June with MVMH Hospitality during a month-long series of philanthropic cocktails, immersive cultural programming, and community-driven experiences in partnership with the Stonewall Community Foundation. Throughout the month, guests at Le Petit Village, Adelaide’s Salon, Loulou, and Ace Hotel New York can enjoy the Le Petit Zèbre, a specialty PRIDE cocktail crafted with UNA Vodka. A portion of proceeds from the cocktail throughout the month of June will support Stonewall Community Foundation as part of MVMH Hospitality’s commitment to allyship, visibility, and celebrating LGBTQ+ culture across New York City nightlife and hospitality. The campaign culminates on Saturday, June 28th with Maison Paradis at Le Petit Village beginning at 6 PM. Hosted by Drag star Creatine Price alongside fashion icon Richie Rich, Maison Paradis will transform into a French Drag cabaret inspired by Parisian nightlife, opera, disco, and theatrical performance culture. The evening will feature drag performances, live opera and cabaret moments, immersive entertainment, and a special fashion presentation by Richie Rich. In partnership with Stonewall Community Foundation, the event will also feature on-site fundraising opportunities, awareness initiatives, and community engagement moments throughout the evening. These include QR code donations integrated into menus and a dedicated Stonewall presence on site. The broader Pride campaign reflects MVMH Hospitality’s ongoing focus on immersive hospitality, cultural programming, nightlife, fashion, and experiential community building across its venues.

Attend the NYC PRIDE Annual Rooftop Extravaganza at ART SoHo

Get ready for The NYC PRIDE Annual Rooftop Extravaganza, the ultimate parade after-party celebrating NYC Pride with a DJ, drag, drinks, community, and fabulous views at ART SoHo (231 Hudson Street) atop Arlo SoHo on June 28th! From 2 PM to 8 PM guests will enjoy a Sunday filled with music, dancing, and celebration. This totally free-to-enter rooftop soiree is perfect for a parade pregame, after-party or as an all-day Pride Sunday destination! A live DJ will be spinning the beats and Mo'riah, Dev Doee and Essence will be popping up for fierce drag performances throughout the day. In partnership with NYC Pride, ART SoHo is also celebrating all of the wonderful volunteers who make the parade happen. Those that attend the party in a NYC Pride volunteer shirt will receive 20% off their bill at the bar!

Party into the Evening During Pride After Glow at ART Midtown

Keep the celebration going into the evening during Pride After Glow at ART Midtown (351 West 38th St.), the rooftop at Arlo Midtown located near Hell’s Kitchen on Sunday, June 28th. Visitors can enjoy an evening of cocktails, bites, skyline views, and a live DJ as they celebrate and close out NYC Pride. Whether you marched in the parade, cheered from the sidelines, or are simply looking for a place to gather with friends, Pride After Glow is the perfect place to continue the festivities. From 4 PM to 8 PM, enjoy a live DJ set by Dr DomBomb, food and drinks available for purchase, and stunning views of New York City. Raise a glass, Raise the Roof, and celebrate the after glow of a joyful Pride Sunday. In partnership with NYC Pride, ART Midtown will honor the incredible volunteers who help make Pride possible. Guests who arrive wearing their NYC Pride volunteer shirt will receive 20% off their bar tab.

Photo Credit: ART Midtown Courtesy of Nicholas Lee Ruiz

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