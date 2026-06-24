The Iconic CYLONE in Luna Park Turns 99 Years Old

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The countdown is officially on! On Friday, June 26, the legendary Coney Island Cyclone turns 99 years old, marking one year until one of New York City's most iconic landmarks celebrates its 100th birthday. Think of all the rides that have delighted New Yorkers and guests of the city for almost a century when they visit Luna Park for food, fun and recreation.

Since opening in 1927, the Cyclone has become one of the most recognizable attractions in the world and a true symbol of Coney Island. From first rides and family traditions to countless movies, television appearances, and postcards, the historic wooden coaster has remained a beloved part of New York culture for nearly 100 years.

With the Cyclone now just one year away from its centennial, the birthday offers a timely opportunity to appreciate the coaster's remarkable history and enduring popularity.

For more information on Luna Park, please visit Welcome to Luna Park in Coney Island - Luna Park in Coney Island.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Luna Park in Coney Island