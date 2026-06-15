THE ADDISON-Modern NY Sports Lounge and Supper Club is Now Open

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Addison, located at 214 West 39th Street, is the modern New York cocktail bar, sports lounge and supper club that has been inspired by the ornate glamour of New York’s arts and fashion. Newly opened, the venue brings a distinctive, stylish flair to one of New York’s busiest hubs, just as New York becomes the center of the sports world.

Designed for after work cocktails, game nights, late dinners, celebrations, and nightlife gatherings, The Addison offers downtown cool and sophistication in Midtown. From New York City hospitality and events veterans Ian Magid, Michael Shalev and Anthony Barton, in collaboration with NexHos Hospitality, the 2,300 sq ft. space, which seats up to 120, features deep cobalt blue lacquered walls accented with art deco-inspired gold trim, red and navy blue velvet seating, marble surfaces and ambient lighting. Its large-format TV screens blend seamlessly into the space, offering a more sophisticated, luxurious sports watching experience.

The bar program leads with a lineup of specialty cocktails, priced between $18-20, that balance classics with creative twists — highlights include The Addison Martini with orange bitters and a lemon twist, a Sazerac, and the Siesta, a tequila-Campari riff with grapefruit and bubbles. To complement the cocktails, The Addison features a selection of mocktails, a selection of draft and bottled beers, including Guinness, and a well-curated selection of white, red, and sparkling wines, with both glass and bottle pricing and selections ranging from approachable everyday pours to a few more premium options.

The food menu at The Addison features a selection of elevated, craveable American classics made with premium ingredients and refined presentations to complement the venue’s atmosphere. Its array of shareable starters include East Coast Oysters ($24); Braised Short Rib Tacos ($19) with chipotle crema; Spinach & Artichoke Gratin ($17) and Crispy Jumbo Wings ($19) available in Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ or Sweet Chili to name a few. Delectable entrees include a 28-Day Dry-Aged Burger ($28) topped with sharp cheddar and onion jam served on a brioche bun; Prime Rib Sandwich ($29) and a Maine Lobster Roll ($34) alongside a selection of salads and standout desserts including a Molten Lava Cake with Salted Caramel Drizzle ($14) for an indulgent sweet treat as stunning as it is delicious.

“We built and created The Addison for New Yorkers to feel at home in the heart of Midtown, and for out of town visitors to get a taste of the city in the heart of the city,” said Magid. “We’ve used our years of hosting events at different venues across the city, figuring out what works, and what we thought was missing, and wanted to bring to life here. We’re ready to welcome guests coming from near and far just as New York becomes the sports capital of the world the next few weeks, and beyond.”

The Addison is open from 4:00 – 11:00 PM Sunday – Thursday and 4:00 PM – 2:00 AM Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit The Addison | New York Luxury Lifestyle, Fashion & Nightlife or follow on social media @TheAddisonNY

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Grant Svarre