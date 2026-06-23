Miru At Pier 57: A Spacious Rooftop Serving Elevated Japanese Cuisine

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Pier 57 in Chelsea is not just a tourist attraction. It's becoming a solid destination for entertainment and dining on the Hudson with City Winery for visitors and locals alike, with City Winery, ofCorsica!, and the James Beard Foundation curated market hall.

Now, we can also add Miru to the mix. The recently opened Japanese lounge sits atop the pier, boasting city and water views and creating a relaxing ambiance.

The space is vast and airy, which pairs perfectly with the cityscape backdrop. Its neutral tones also help amplify the mood, with light wood tones, chocolate furniture, and gold light fixtures. The layout of the sushi counter is interesting. Typically, we see these counters much lower so guests can see what the chef is making, but at Miru, the counter is very high, preventing diners from seeing what is going on behind it.

Chef Rick Horiike is behind the menu, creating refined Japanese cuisine that's among the best we’ve tasted in a while. Here, you have your choice of Sake Tataki made with salmon, spicy ponzu, and daikon alongside hamachi with black truﬄe soy and scallion from the sushi bar. The Unagi sushi doesn't disappoint with its shiso and soy glaze, but one of the big winners was the crispy mimosa salad, which our server said was a must-try. Between the crispy pork strips and winter citrus, the bright flavors and crunch struck the right balance, and the dish was finished with a sudachi vinaigrette that brought everything together nicely.

You also can’t go wrong with the wagyu hanger steak, which is cooked to juicy perfection and topped with scallions and soy-spring onion yakiniku sauce for a bite to remember.

As for drinks, there is a nice selection of sake or City Winery’s own wine, including the Cava, which we opted for and thoroughly enjoyed with our fish.

As some diners may notice, Miru hosts a collection of vinyl in the corner by the bar. While guests can browse the collection and even spin their favorites, the rooftop will soon offer its own listening lounge. While we don’t know exactly what that will entail, most listening bars focus on live vinyl DJ sets and fine-tuning the acoustics for an intimate sound, evoking Tokyo's jazz kissa culture. We can’t wait for that.

Miru is located in the same building as City Winery and next door to Little Island, which holds outdoor concerts and live events, making it ideal for a pre-show dinner.

Miru is located at Pier 57 at Hudson River Park, 25 11th Ave., New York, NY 10011. For more information on menus, hours, and reservations, please visit https://mirunyc.com/.

(Photos courtesy of Carissa Chesanek)

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