Review: GINGER RISTORANTE in the Theater District for Exquisite All-Day Dining

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Ginger Ristorante is a distinctive Roman inspired restaurant situated steps from the Theater District on 49th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues. It is also incredibly convenient to MOMA, Rockefeller Center, Radio City and City Center. Be sure to tell your server if you are attending a show as they will be certain you make the curtain right on time!

Founded by restaurateurs, Dario Asara and Corinna Bassetti Josi, there’s no other spot in the neighborhood quite like it. Committed to a philosophy rooted in healthy, sustainable, and predominantly organic ingredients, their all-day menu is thoughtfully planned and prepared. Guests can enjoy the finest food and drink made with local farm fresh ingredients including seasonal fruit and vegetables, delectable fish, and high-quality meats. Ginger Ristorante in NYC is Dario Asara and Corinna Bassetti Josi's fourth restaurant that celebrates fine Italian fare and it is the first one they have launched outside of Rome.

You’ll love the ambiance. The 7,000 square foot venue transports you to the Mediterranean. The interior’s natural light highlights the glamorous, beautifully designed décor. The spacious bar, dining room with seating for all size parties, private event spaces, wine cellar, and outdoor tables offer fine options for all guests. The open kitchen, farmer’s display of fresh greens and vegetables, and dedicated Salumi Bar enhance the atmosphere of this delightful restaurant.

Gather your group. Ginger Ristorante is your place for Neopolitan Pizza. The fluffy dough is leavened for up to 72 hours, resulting in pies that are especially light, crispy and the perfect platform for choices that include the Napoletana with tomato sauce, Taggiasca olives, Cantabrian anchovies, capers, oregano, basil, and extra virgin olive oil or the Ortolana with yellow grape tomato sauce, Japanese eggplant, red pepper reduction, zucchini chips, and basil infused oil.

Peruse the healthy, mindful, and reimagined Italian menu to plan a dinner to remember. As a starter, the Barbabietola is a beautiful dish with braised beets, green apple puree, pickled green apples, toasted almonds, and raspberry dressing. For an entrée, the savory Saltimbocca is the best you’ll ever have with tender veal filet rolled with Prosciutto di Parma, butter and sage sauce, served with broccoli rabe. Don’t miss out on homemade pastas. One of the house favorites is the Chitarra ai gamberi e limone with freshly made pasta, Argentinian shrimps, Ferrarini butter, and Meyer lemon. It's nice to know that the menu has items for all dietary preferences and restrictions.

The beverage program is excellently planned to accompany your food choices. From selected Italian wines to beer, cocktails, mocktails, and top spirits, there’s a drink to suit everyone’s tastes and styles.

Never leave without dessert such as the Acai Cheesecake with banana. We enjoyed the delectable homemade Tuscany cookies served with sweet wine for dipping. Guests love the scruptious Tiramisu.

Ginger’s freshly made juices are absolutely wonderful, and the signature Ginger selection is tasty, zesty, and refreshing. It has just the right amount of sweetness with the blend of pineapple, fennel, ginger, and apple. It is ideal after a meal. Or try the Annette, a tasty blend of orange, pineapple, apple, and lemon. Ginger also serves Smoothies, Fruit Plates, Energy Bowls, Macedonia & Yogurt, coffee and tea. It’s your morning stop too!

There are plenty of opportunities to visit Ginger with their all-day dining menus. They also offer Aperitivo Hour Monday to Saturday from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the bar only. Indulge in nicely prices specials such as select wines by the glass, select beers, and cocktails along with bites such as Focaccia Bites, Calamari, Olives, and Cold Cuts. Our readers will like to know about Ginger’s luncheon Broadway Menu with a choice of pizza or pasta and a beverage.

One visit will never be enough! Ginger Ristorante is located at 123 W 49th St, New York, NY 10020. For more information, visit www.gingerristoranti.com and call (347) 565-0096. Follow them on Instagram @gingerristoranti.

Photo Credit: Patrick Dolande

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