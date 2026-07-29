The Gold Room At The Lotte New York Palace Offers Masquerade-Themed Cocktails And More

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The Lotte New York Palace recently launched a collaboration with Masquerade, the Off-Broadway immersive Phantom of the Opera experience, serving specialty themed cocktails in The Gold Room bar ($34 each).

The bar, which is appropriately decked out in gold, offers the perfect Gilded Age setting for elevated cocktails, with warm lighting and dark accents that give off old-school New York glamour.

We had a chance to taste the cocktails from the Masquerade menu and chatted with Justin Lorenz, the Wine and Beverage Director at Lotte New York Palace, to learn about the inspiration, which he agreed made The Gold Room a nice fit.

"The Gold Room has always been a place where classic New York glamour meets contemporary luxury, and partnering with Masquerade, the bold immersive reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, was a natural extension of that,” Lorenz said. “These cocktails were created to reflect the romance and mystery of the production while staying true to The Gold Room's timeless style.”

The Angel of Music is impressive to look at, dressed all in black, made with Hounds Black Vodka with yuzu juice and Taittinger Cuvee Prestige Champagne served in a champagne glass. It’s sweet but not overly so, and very refreshing on a hot summer day.

The Masquerade is also a solid choice and a slightly sweeter version of an Old Fashioned, with Angel's Envy Bourbon and maple syrup with a black lava salt rim for an equally alluring appeal to fit the theme.

“The Angel of Music offers a light, sparkling elegance inspired by the show's ethereal beauty,” Lorenz said. “While The Masquerade features deeper, more complex flavors that capture its drama and intrigue.”

While the Masquerade cocktails are a highlight, there is much to admire on The Gold Room’s menu. For those looking for timeless drinks that are spirit-forward, you’ve come to the right place. The traditional Manhattan is everything you want it to be up to the chilled glass it's served in, while the Le Monde Bleu ’42, with its Don Julio 1942 Anejo Tequila and Johnnie Walker Blue Scotch, is a sophisticated punch of a martini you didn't know you needed.

The food menu features all shareable high-end staples, such as oysters, black truffle frites, and prime beef sliders. We opted for the tuna tartar served with bagel chips that was solid and the tapas trio with beluga black lentil, whipped herbed feta, and eggplant caviar, all served with grilled pita bread, which was great to share, and lastly, the lamb chops with yogurt sauce that were the perfect size to enjoy along your other plates -- and grilled to perfection too.

As for the hotel, The Palace is also offering special room packages with the recent collab. Guests can choose to book The Masquerade with overnight accommodations at Lotte New York Palace, two Masquerade masks presented in a Palace pouch, and pre-show specialty cocktails in The Gold Room ($100 value) or The Royal Masquerade, which features accommodations in a Towers Suite and an additional dozen red roses with a bottle of Taittinger Champagne.

The Gold Room is located at 455 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022, inside the Lotte New York Palace. For more information, please visit https://www.goldroomnyc.com/.

(Photos courtesy of The Gold Room and Carissa Chesanek)

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