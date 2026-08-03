Review: ALIDORO-The Renowned NYC Sandwich Lovers Destination  

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If you’re looking for a morning or afternoon meal of delicious, creatively prepared sandwiches, then you must visit Alidoro. We visited the Bryant Park location on East 39th Street for a take-out picnic lunch. This spot is ideal for area businesses, guests of the New York Public Library, Bryant Park, and a great destination for 5th Avenue shoppers. Service is friendly and efficient, and every menu item is crafted with great care. There’s seating in the eatery for going solo or with a group.

The iconic sandwich shop launched its first location in SoHo in 1986 and has been pleasing their guests ever since. Led by CEO Jon Streep, ALIDORO has expanded while carefully maintaining its craftsmanship and independent spirit.

(Photo by Curtis Gallon)

Alidoro offers an inspired and tantalizing gourmet selection of sandwiches for breakfast and lunch all made with premium ingredients and served on your choice of freshly baked artisan breads such as ciabatta, semolina, focaccia, whole wheat, and gluten free. The 21 hot and cold sandwiches on the menu have unique Italian twists you won’t find anywhere else. Imported meats and cheeses are sliced to exact specifications topped with delectable house-made spreads and layered with tasty ingredients to reflect the finest, traditional Italian sandwich-making.

(Photo by Curtis Gallon)

We indulged in two cold selections that were perfectly prepared and wonderfully presented. The Gothamist is a fan favorite made with prosciutto, burrata, lemon basil pesto and a sun-dried tomato paste. The Alyssa is a savory choice with smoked turkey, fresh mozzarella, arugula and balsamic dressing. Hot sandwiches are sure to please such as the Italian Cheesesteak, or the Il Sole with hot sopressata, fresh mozzarella, arugula, truffle cream, and hot pepper jam.

If you’re in the mood for a salad, choose from their Caprese or the Il Cesari. Feeling creative? Build your own sandwich or salad with plenty of ingredient options. We’ll be back soon for breakfast to have selections like the Maria with egg, roasted ham, and aged white cheddar or the Dana with egg, Italian smoked bacon, truffle cream and a hot spread.

(Photo by Curtis Gallon)

Alidoro sets the pace for perfect planning. You can also complete your order with coffees, teas, beverages, sweets, and chips to accompany your meal.

Good news for our readers. Alidoro just debuted a new Sandwich Speakeasy at One Madison Avenue at the crossroads of NoMad, Gramercy, and the Flatiron District. Fans can look for Alidoro in the Empire State Building this fall, along with openings in JFK Terminal 6, and FiDi through 2027.

(Photo by Curtis Gallon)

There’s a reason Alidoro is celebrating its 40th Anniversary and counting. It is an eatery that does everything right for their guests. Become part of their loyal custome base and get to know why their “Italian Born-NY Made” sandwich philosophy is so popular. Whether you are taking out, ordering a delivery eating in or catering your next gathering, it’s the place for people in the know!

For more information, menus, locations and hours of operation visit AlidoroNYC.com or follow @alidoronyc.

Photo Credit: Lead Interior Photo by Daniel Kwak

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