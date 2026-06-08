REVELL HALL-June Happenings in the South Jersey Destination

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Nestled along the scenic Delaware River in historic Burlington City, Revell Hall has quickly become one of South Jersey's most exciting culinary and entertainment destinations. Known for its chef-driven cuisine, innovative cocktail program, stunning waterfront views, and dynamic event calendar, Revell Hall blends elevated hospitality with a warm and welcoming atmosphere that brings people together for memorable experiences.

This June, guests can enjoy an exciting lineup of wine dinners, celebrity chef collaborations, live entertainment, family celebrations, specialty tastings, and community events designed to showcase everything that makes Revell Hall a destination worth visiting again and again.

"At Revell Hall, our goal is to create experiences that go beyond a great meal," said Chef Joey Sergentakis, Executive Chef of Revell Hall. "Whether it's a world-class wine dinner, a collaboration with an internationally acclaimed chef, or a family celebration like Father's Day, every event is thoughtfully designed to bring people together around exceptional food, hospitality, and unforgettable memories."

"June is an incredible month for us because it highlights the diversity of what Revell Hall offers," added Steve Mazzuca, Beverage Director and Master Mixologist. "From premium wines and rare spirits to creative cocktail experiences and live entertainment, we're giving guests unique opportunities to discover something new while enjoying one of the region's most vibrant dining destinations."

June 11, 12 & 13, 2026

Sweetly Unexpected: Celebrity Pastry Chef Jason Licker Takes Over Dessert.

For three nights only, internationally acclaimed pastry chef Jason Licker arrives from Thailand to create an unforgettable dessert experience at Revell Hall. Recognized around the world for his innovative pastry creations and globally inspired flavors, Chef Licker will personally curate all dessert offerings throughout the weekend, showcasing his signature blend of creativity, artistry, and culinary excellence. Expect desserts that are bold, playful, beautiful, and unlike anything you've experienced before.

June 11, 2026

Prohibition Night, 8:00 PM – Midnight

Travel back to the Roaring Twenties for an evening of glamour, mystery, and excitement. Hosted by Master Mixologist Steve Mazzuca, Prohibition Night features live burlesque performances, live jazz music, Magic Entertainment, specialty creaft cocktails and speakeasy vibes. Guests are encouraged to embrace the era with 1920s-inspired attire, although costumes are optional. Sponsored by Mount Gay Rum and Michter's Whiskey.

June 21, 2026

Father's Day Brunch, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Treat Dad to a memorable Father's Day celebration featuring family style starters, chef-crafted brunch favorites, handcrafted desserts, and live entertainment throughout the day.Gather the entire family and celebrate Father's Day the Revell Hall way. $68 Per Adult $18 Per Child

June 25, 2026

Casa Dragones Tequila & Cigar Dinner, 6:30 PM | $150 Per Person

Join us for an elevated evening pairing ultra-premium Casa Dragones tequila with a specially curated multi-course menu and premium cigars. Designed for tequila connoisseurs and cigar enthusiasts alike, this intimate dinner offers exceptional pairings, expert insights, and a sophisticated atmosphere perfect for celebrating Father's Day or enjoying a memorable night out.

June 28, 2026

Summer Market & Brunch Series, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Free Admission

Kick off the first installment of Revell Hall's Summer Market & Brunch Series. Shop local while enjoying farmers and growers, bakers and specialty food vendors, artisans and makers, fresh flowers, live music and lawn games. There will be family-friendly activities with brunch and craft cocktails. Spend a relaxing summer Sunday exploring local businesses while enjoying great food, drinks, and waterfront views.

From exclusive culinary collaborations and wine dinners to family celebrations and community gatherings, Revell Hall offers something for everyone this June.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Revell Hall