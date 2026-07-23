The Lobby Bar at Hotel Chelsea Presents Sora Salon Series on 8/5

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Sora Salon Series’ one-night pop-up at The Lobby Bar at Hotel Chelsea, an immersive cultural experience that brings together classical music, Japanese hospitality, and one of New York's most iconic artistic institutions on Wednesday, August 5th from 6:00–9:00 PM.

Founded by pianist Rieko Tsuchida, Sora Salon Series curates immersive classical music experiences that blend Japanese cultural values with New York's global artistic community. For this special edition, the series transforms the Hotel Chelsea into a gathering place for music, conversation, and culinary discovery, pairing live performances with curated Japanese whisky and sake from Suntory, alongside bites from Teruko, the Japanese restaurant within Hotel Chelsea.

Inspired by New York's enduring role as a crossroads of artistic innovation, the program brings together works by George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, Paul Schoenfield, Gabriel Kahane, Meredith Monk, and Ryuichi Sakamoto. Blending classical tradition with contemporary voices, the repertoire celebrates the city's rich cultural tapestry and the creative exchange that continues to define its artistic identity.

Hotel Chelsea is located at 222 West 23rd Street New York, N. Y. 10011. For more information on The Lobby Bar at Hotel Chelsea, visit The Lobby Bar | High-End Cocktail Bar in Chelsea, NYC.

Photo Credit: Eric Medsker

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