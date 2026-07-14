National Hot Dog Day Welcomes WALTER'S to Gotham Burger Social Club

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For National Hot Dog Day on July 17th, Walter's Hot Dog Stand - the century-old New York institution that has been serving its world-famous hot dogs since 1919 - is popping up at Gotham Burger Social Club.

A fourth-generation, family-owned business and nationally registered historic landmark, Walter's Hot Dog Stand is famous for its proprietary blend of beef, pork, and veal, as well as its signature preparation. Each hot dog is split down the middle, grilled in Walter's closely guarded "secret sauce," served on a toasted bun, and finished with the stand's iconic house mustard.

For the one-day-only collaboration, guests can enjoy a Walter's Hot Dog Stand x Gotham Burger collab hot dog prepared as the famous classic hot dog topped with stadium onions and sauerkraut, alongside Walter's famous Potato Puffs an iconic, crispy-on-the-outside, creamy-mashed-potato-on-the-inside bites. Best enjoyed dipped in Walter's Hot Dog Stand's proprietary, tangy house mustard, and famously known to be delicious smashed directly on the hot dog. Guests can also have signature World Famous Hot Dog on a bun.

It's a rare chance for New Yorkers to experience one of the state's most iconic hot dog institutions without making the trip to Westchester - and to celebrate a family-owned business that has been perfecting the same beloved recipe for more than a century.

For more information on Walter's Hot Dog Stand, please visit Walter's Hot Dog Stand.

For more information on Gotham Burger Social Club, please visit Gotham burger social club, the original lower east side smash burger.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Walter's Hot Dog Stand

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