READY TO DRINK Cocktail and Wine Selections for Super Bowl Sunday

Gathering a group for Super Bowl Sunday? Make it easy and pleasing by stocking some Ready to Drink cocktails and wine. These canned beverages are delightful and satisfying, allowing all your guests to choose their faves without having to mix a drink or uncork a bottle. Get the ice bucket ready and check out our suggestions.

Volley Tequila Seltzer - As the first clean tequila seltzer on the market, Volley tackles the other hard seltzers out there with a commitment to transparency. Volley is made with only three ingredients, 100% agave blanco tequila from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, sparkling water, and organic juice. Volley includes zero commonly-used fake sugars, preservatives, "natural" flavorings, essences and corn syrup that hide in the nutrition facts of most other seltzers on the market Available in four guilt-free flavors: Zesty Lime, Spicy Ginger, Sharp Grapefruit and Tropical Mango, Volley's gluten-free seltzers are best enjoyed chilled in the clean can. Purchase HERE.

BABE Wine - This Official Wine Sponsor of the NFL has got you covered. With Rosé, Red, and Grigio flavors available in both original and BABE 100 formulas, BABE has something for everyone. BABE's light, bubbly flavor pairs perfectly with any game day snack, from wings, and chips to cheese puffs. Feeling extra fancy? BABE Wine selections will truly impress your guests and put them in the party mood, even those who don't know the difference between a field goal and a touchdown. Buy HERE.

Fishers Island Lemonade, Original and Fizz - Having launched in 2014, Fishers Island Lemonade is the OG canned cocktail. Kick off your sunday with the fan favorite FIL Original, or go into overtime with the lighter sparkling FIL Fizz. Fishers Island Fizz is a lighter, effervescent version of the original Fishers Island Lemonade featuring premium vodka and barrel-aged whiskey spiked lemonade, delivering the same great award-winning taste and quality of Fishers Island Lemonade in a sleek can. A top-selling, full-flavor craft cocktail in a can, the original FIL recipe, a dual-spirits base, combining premium vodka, barrel-aged whiskey, lemon and honey, continues to lead the charge within the canned cocktail category. Buy HERE.

Novo Fogo Old Fashioned Highballs and Sparkling Caipirinhas- Made at a zero waste and carbon negative distillery, Novo Fogo distills 100% organic fresh sugarcane juice into cachaça, Brazil's national spirit. Novo Fogo's popular line of Sparkling Capirinhas offers three flavors: Original Lime, Passion Fruit-Lime and Mango-Lime. The trio of these canned cocktails offers a variety of ways to enjoy a carbonated twist on Brazil's national cocktail. These cans feature fewer sugar, calories and carbohydrates, and lower alcohol by volume, combining freshness, deliciousness, and shelf stability by virtue of their 100% natural ingredients that harmonize as balanced, carbonated drinks. They can be served chilled straight from the can, over ice in a glass, and with or without a slice of lime. The Brazilian Old Fashioned Highball is the first aged-cachaça based canned cocktail ever created. The new highball is composed of Novo Fogo Chameleon cachaça (aged one-year), vanilla syrup, orange and aromatic bitters, and is lengthened with water and then carbonated, in the style of a highball. The tropical adaptation of the world's most popular cocktail serves as a bridge between rum and whiskey drinkers and is designed to appeal to all genders. The addition of carbonation defies seasonality, and the flavor profile combines floral and rugged oaky notes. It may be served straight from the can (chilled) or over ice in a glass. Buy HERE.



Cutwater Spirits - The brand the most awarded canned cocktail in the U.S. from their San Diego-based distillery known for its award-winning lineup of over 20 canned cocktail classics that are made from its portfolio of bottled spirits that span nearly every spirits category including tequila, vodka, rum, gin, whiskey and liqueur. Their new Tiki Rum Punch with a 7% ABV is Inspired by tropical and retro party punches, this light and effervescent cocktail features Cutwater's award-winning Bali Hai Rums with a sparkling orange-passion fruit punch. Exceptional served cold from its pink floral can and equally impressive poured over ice in your favorite punchbowl garnished with fresh citrus. Buy HERE.

