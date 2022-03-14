MARCH MADNESS Watch Party Essentials

March Madness is here, which means there are 63 games ready to flood your TV. You are going to need some watch party essentials to power you through the highs and lows of your bracket. Whether you're looking for delicious game day snacks, a flavorful cocktail, or some hosting & serving staples, we've went ahead and rounded out a few must-haves to help you settle in as you root on your favorite NCAA team!

Cello Simple Pleasures Entertaining Tray

Cello's "Simple Pleasures" Entertaining Tray takes the guesswork out for the busy host or hostess and delights guests with fresh Frescatrano™ Olives, crisp Peruvian Pearl Peppers and savory Sopressata Salami. These pair perfectly with Cello's own Asiago Cheese, aged 10 months, and for a little spice, Chipotle Garlic Cheddar Gruyère Cheese is cubed to perfection! This tray can be served as an appetizer, or as part of the popular grazing table trend. The legwork is done, all you need are a few friends and a tasty beverage. ($13.99-$14.99)

Art and Cook Serveware

Of course, game day and snacks go hand in hand, but the platters and trays used to serve these tasty nibbles on can be just as important! These products set the stage for your hors d'oeuvres - slice and serve all your favorites on the Round Acacia Wood & White Marble Board ($25.00) or house your favorite chips and dip in the Acacia Wood Platter & Ceramic Bowl set ($36.40).

Product of the Year Award-Winning Chips & Dip

Fill up your chips tray and dip bowl with the best of the best from ALDI! Clancy's Pub Style Pretzels ($1.99) are seasoned with garlic and onion for a bold and zesty snack, pairing perfectly with the Park Street Deli Mexicali Dip ($3.29). Both products are ALDI-exclusives that have been awarded 2022 Products of the Year by 40K American shoppers.

Monaco Cocktails

Monaco Cocktails are a fun and delicious cocktail option that you can turn to all tournament long! With a wide range of flavors, these premium spirit cocktails tout 9% ABV and 2 shots in every can. Available for purchase on Drizly.com and liquor, convenience and grocery stores nationwide. (MSRP: $2.50 - 2.99 per can, $9.99 per 4-pack).

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cello Cheese