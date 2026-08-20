Labor Day Plans? We Have Them!
Enjoy rooftop sunsets or a comedy club to top off your summer
Make the most of the final nights of summer with Comedy on the Patio at The Stand, where live stand-up moves outdoors every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Guests can catch some of New York's favorite comedians under the evening sky while enjoying spritzes, cocktails, an expansive whiskey library and a full Northern Italian taverna menu — a truly one-of-a-kind dinner-and-a-show experience that’s uniquely New York. A staple of the New York comedy scene, The Stand has welcomed everyone from major headliners to some of comedy's buzziest emerging voices, including the likes of Jim Gaffigan, Adam Sandler, Nikki Glaser, Pete Davidson, Marcello Hernandez and Hannah Berner . Conveniently located in Union Square, guests can get into the Labor Day Weekend started off right with its weekday 4:00 –6:00 PM. happy hour, featuring $1 oysters, $9 glasses of wine, $10 spritzes, half-priced pizzas and a burger, fries and martini combo for one last hurrah of Summer Friday. Visit: The Stand Restaurant & Comedy Club in NYC
Photo Credit: Kenzi Creative