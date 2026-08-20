Labor Day Plans? We Have Them!

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As the last weeks of Summer 2026 is approaching, here are a couple of spots who are keeping the celebratory vibes of Summer 2026 right up until the end with Rooftop Sunset DJ Sets and Al Fresco Dinner and Comedy shows. Check them out!

Somewhere Nowhere - Rooftop Sunset DJ Sets

Soak up one of the final rooftop weekends of summer at Somewhere Nowhere, where Labor Day Weekend brings three days of rooftop pool time, sunset parties, live music, comedy and late-night DJs above the iconic Manhattan skyline. On Friday, September 4 guests can spend the afternoon by the rooftop pool before Sinatra Under the Stars at 8:00 PM, with live music set against the Manhattan skyline. The evening also includes Somewhere Funny Nowhere Serious its weekly comedy show in the lounge, followed by melodic house artist Autograf at 1:00 PM. On Saturday, September 5, the rooftop pool is open from 12:00 – 8:00 PM, while Suave Saturdays kicks off at 5:00 PM. with a Latin and melodic house sunset party in the lounge. At 11:00 PM, Kasango takes over for a late-night set spanning Afro-house and melodic house. Close out the weekend on Sunday, September 6th, with an afternoon at the rooftop pool followed by Cenote at 5:00 PM, the venue’s welcomes back Kasango for its open-air rooftop sunset party where guests are encouraged to lost in the music and tropical-inspired atmosphere. Late night, guests may head to its downstairs for its Loco Carnaval starting 11:00 PM, bringing the weekend to a close with late-night dancing in the lounge. Visit: Lounge, Rooftop & Pool | Somewhere Nowhere NYC

The Stand - 'Al Fresco' Comedy

Make the most of the final nights of summer with Comedy on the Patio at The Stand, where live stand-up moves outdoors every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Guests can catch some of New York's favorite comedians under the evening sky while enjoying spritzes, cocktails, an expansive whiskey library and a full Northern Italian taverna menu — a truly one-of-a-kind dinner-and-a-show experience that’s uniquely New York. A staple of the New York comedy scene, The Stand has welcomed everyone from major headliners to some of comedy's buzziest emerging voices, including the likes of Jim Gaffigan, Adam Sandler, Nikki Glaser, Pete Davidson, Marcello Hernandez and Hannah Berner . Conveniently located in Union Square, guests can get into the Labor Day Weekend started off right with its weekday 4:00 –6:00 PM. happy hour, featuring $1 oysters, $9 glasses of wine, $10 spritzes, half-priced pizzas and a burger, fries and martini combo for one last hurrah of Summer Friday. Visit: The Stand Restaurant & Comedy Club in NYC

Photo Credit: Kenzi Creative

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