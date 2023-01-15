LORELEY BEER GARDEN Launches “Snowy Winter Wonderland”

Loreley Beer Garden has a Snowy Winter Wonderland pop-up that launched on January 11 and will be happening until March 5. Dressed in white for winter with a snow theme, the popular LES spot's interior and two heated outdoor areas will be decorated with snowy branches, faux fur accents, white florals, garlands and more, creating a cozy winterscape where guests can enjoy hot festive drinks like Bourbon Hot Chocolate with toasted marshmallows; Jameson Perfect Irish Coffee with whipped cream; Hot Toddies; Spiked Hot Cider; Loreley's signature Mulled Wine; plus Snow White Coconut Margarita; Nitro Cold Brew Martini; Winter Sangria and seasonal craft beers - plus spirits will be served in shot glasses made of ice. Warming hearty winter fare like warm beer cheese dip with giant pretzels; grilled Sausage Party platters; schnitzels with fries; cheesy spaetzle with bacon in a hot skillet, and more will be on the menu.

Each day, there are various happy hour specials, including select cocktails, giant one-liter steins of beer and wines by the glass, plus $29 select wine bottles Mon - Wed 5pm -10pm, Thurs 5pm-7pm, Fri 12pm - 4pm, and Sundays 7pm -10pm.

Loreley Restaurant & Beer Garden, located at 7 Rivington Street, is one of NYC's pioneering beer gardens, opened in 2003 and is still going strong 20 years later. Modeled after the Brauhauses in Cologne (Germany), Loreley was the first of its kind focusing on German beers. The restaurant boasts one of the largest heated outdoor beer gardens in the city, and in addition to German and craft beers, offers cocktails, wines and spirits as well. The extensive menu of beer-friendly dishes features giant pretzels paired with warm beer cheese dip; grilled Sausage Party platters; schnitzels, cheesy spaetzle with bacon; burgers and more. For more information, visit www.loreleynyc.com/. Follow them on Instagram @loreleynyc. Reservations can be made via Resy.

Photo Credit: Loreley Beer Garden