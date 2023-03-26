Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LEVAIN BAKERY Debuts Caramel Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookies

Mar. 26, 2023  
The iconic Levain Bakery is launching a new, spring cookie flavor, Caramel Coconut Chocolate Chip. The new cookie flavor combines gooey caramel chips, fresh shredded coconut and melty dark chocolate in a rich, buttery crispy-yet-chewy cookie that'll make you wish spring could last forever!

Caramel Coconut Chocolate Chip will be on the bakery's web site on Monday 3/27 and available starting April 3rd in all Levain Bakery retail bakery locations. You can order this cookie and the other scrumptious varieties for nationwide shipping at levainbakery.com. All Levain cookies are baked fresh daily. In addition to the current ten bakeries in New York, Washington, DC, Boston and Chicago, Levain is expanding to Los Angeles in the coming months.

All of the 4, 8, and 12-packs ordered online are being wrapped in a limited-time festive spring floral adorned packaging Additionally, all 8-packs can be bundled in Levain's signature gifting tin, featuring illustrations of the original 74th street bakery where Pam & Connie created the iconic cookie back in 1995. Levain Bakery cookies are the ideal gift for the upcoming spring holiday celebrations and Mother's Day.

In honor of springtime at Levain, all bakery storefronts will also be decked out in whimsical spring floral displays featuring daffodils, tulips and daisies, to celebrate the start of the season. So stop by, satisfy your cookie cravings and enjoy!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Levain Bakery



