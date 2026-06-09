FIFA WORLD CUP 2026-NYC Destinations to Cheer, Eat, and Drink

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off. This tournament is expanding to to 48 teams with 104 matches across 16 cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. And the NY metro area is one of the top destinations for the matches. Here’s 7 spots where you can enjoy watching the games and have some terrific food too!

Cuna Bar & Lounge, the East Village Mexican restaurant, has an exciting lineup of World Cup watch parties. Guests can enjoy watch parties featuring special screenings of June 18 (9PM vs South Korea), and June 24 (9PM vs Czechia), alongside a trio of Casamigos specialty cocktails ($23 each), available during matches. The Five Boroughs Winners Special will also be available from June 11-July 19, offering one taco + one a cocktail for $26.

Emmy Squared Pizza is launching a lineup of specialty pizzas inspired by the USA, Brazil, France, and Germany teams at all locations nationwide, available for the entirety of the World Cup, from June 11 through July 19. Additional details below on select countries’ pizzas, available across its Skinny, Sixer, and Tenner sizes include Brazil: Catupiry cheese, chorizo, Castelvetrano olives, and fresh parsley create a creamy, savory, and briny pie; France: Gruyère, smoky bacon, tangy crème fraîche, and thyme come together to create a French countryside classic; Germany: Crispy chicken schnitzel, creamy Muenster cheese, whole grain mustard dijonnaise, fresh fennel, and dill. A bright and savory tribute to classic German flavors; and USA: Ground grass-fed beef, American cheese, Sammy sauce, crisp lettuce, and sweet bread-and-butter pickles. It's the award-winning" Le Big Matt" Burger on a pizza.

David Burke Tavern on the Upper East Side invites diners and fans to choose between the restaurant's popular dry-aged beef cheeseburger, Vermont cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, B1 steak sauce on a grilled English muffin spear with a dill pickle, with fries and a beer in the soccer-centric cup or a steak sandwich, Swiss cheese, cipollinis, jalapeno marmalade, grilled portobello, shawarma sauce pm rosemary focaccia, with fries and a beer filling the cup. The restaurant will have all matches broadcast during operating hours, airing on multiple screens

Giulietta brings a taste of the Italian coast to Midtown with two distinctive outdoor dining experiences at the MetLife Building. Guests can enjoy the restaurant’s expansive patio, featuring the full menu of housemade pastas, seasonal dishes, and Italian favorites, all set against the backdrop of a charming peach-colored Fiat Spiaggina and seating for up to 100 guests. Newly opened, The Giardino offers an additional 150-seat garden-inspired escape designed for leisurely aperitivo hours, with spritzes, cocktails, wine, pizzas, and shareable plates such as garlic bread, cacio e pepe arancini, and burrata. From June 11 to July 19 throughout the FIFA World Cup, The Giardino will screen matches on three large televisions making Giulietta one of Midtown’s premier destinations to catch the action. The restaurant will also offer “The Azzurri,” a special World Cup-inspired frozen cocktail, inspired by the Italian team.

The Cafe at Park Avenue Kitchen by David Burke has already been transformed into the PAK Pitch, its Astroturf covered floor, complemented by flags of competing countries flags hanging on the walls and from the ceiling , a foosball table, countless colorful soccer bowls strategically placed throughout. It will be the site of daily watch parties as well as a tournament inspired happy hour menu showcasing items representative of 12 countries seeking the biggest win in soccer. For instance: poutine honoring Canada; tarte flambe for France; charcuterie board with Serano, chorizo, drunken goat cheese, almonds, olives, membrao (quince) jam and baguette for Spain; and beef and vegetable empanadas for Colombia.

Estelle’s at Gansevoort Meatpacking invites guests to enjoy outdoor dining in the heart of the Meatpacking District. The contemporary American restaurant pairs nostalgic, family-inspired recipes with seasonal ingredients and a refined yet approachable atmosphere, creating the perfect setting for al fresco lunches, leisurely brunches, and evening cocktails. Ideally situated among the neighborhood’s boutiques and galleries, Estelle’s outdoor seating offers a stylish spot to relax over shareable plates, craft cocktails, and elevated comfort food before or after a day exploring one of Manhattan’s most vibrant neighborhoods.

Threes Brewing is more than a brewery, Threes has become a go-to neighborhood hub in Gowanus, Greenpoint and beyond, where a quick drink can turn into a full day of great food, live music, and community connection. This season, the team is leaning into that spirit with programming built around the occasions New Yorkers actually show up for, from holiday weekends to outdoor gatherings and watch parties. Greenpoint and Gowanus will be streaming FIFA26 Programming all tournament long! Stop by either location to cheer on your favorite team.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy