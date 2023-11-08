ENGINE GIN-Recipes for Formula 1 Racing Fans and Many More

Nov. 08, 2023

Racing and cocktail fan alert! Formula 1 returns to the states in just a few weeks starting November 16 in Las Vegas. What better way to watch and embody the spirit of this extraordinary event than with ENGINE Gin, the gin inspired by the world of motorsports. Not only is it a premium gin, but you’ll love the packaging!  Drawing on its founder’s love for motorsports, ENGINE Gin is packaged not in a bottle but a unique tin oil can that evokes that classic age of automobiles.

ENGINE Gin is hand-crafted with 100% organic Italian ingredients. Made in Langhe, the heart of Italy’s automobile industry, Engine Gin incorporates traditional Italian botanicals that are 100% organic, and stands out for its distinctly Italian flavors, like vicarious lemon and intense sage contrasting with classic juniper notes; also supported by sweet licorice and delicate rose. 

Here are three new and exciting cocktails using ENGINE Gin so you can raise a glass to the races in the upcoming Formula 1 events!

Overdrive Tonic

Ingredients: 

-1.5 oz Engine Gin 

-0.5 oz Chinola Passion Fruit 

-0.25 oz Lemon Juice 

-3 oz Mediterranean Tonic Fever Tree 

-Lemon Peel 

Method: Build in a glass with ice and garnish with a lemon twist. 

Motor Beezneez 

Ingredients: 

-2 oz Engine 

-0.75 oz Lemon Juice 

-0.75 oz Honey Syrup (1:1 honey and hot water) 

-2 Sage Leaves

-Mist Absinthe 

Method: Shake all the ingredients and double strain into a Nick and Nora glass, garnish with a sage leaf. 

Ascaroni 

Ingredients: 

-1 oz Engine 

-0.75 oz Italicus 

-0.75 oz Campari 

-0.25 oz Nixta Corn Liqueur 

-Orange Peel

Method: Stir all the ingredients and pour into a rocks glass with one large ice cube and garnish with an orange peel. 

For more information on ENGINE Gin and additional recipes, please visit https://www.engine.land/it/

Photo Credit: Provided by ENGINE Gin



