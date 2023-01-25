EDINBURGH GIN-Enjoy the Last Days of “Ginuary” and All Good Times Ahead

January is not over yet, so there are still a number of days to enjoy "Ginuary." And with all of the winter occasions and get-togethers ahead, having a wonderful bottle of gin for your cocktail creations is an absolute must.

Edinburgh Gin is a distillery that has award-winning gins distilled in the heart of Scotland's capital, known as the "City of Wonder." Edinburgh Gin has one of the most varied and vibrant ranges of gins in the world. The brand features a range of classic London Dry Gins, flavored gins, gin liqueurs, and Ready-to-Drink Cocktails.

Here are just two of their fine gin selections that are very accessible!

Edinburgh Classic Gin (SRP: $30.00): The Classic Gin is an unmistakable London Dry style, born in the ancient and magical city of Edinburgh. Much like its birthplace, what lies within this bottle is far from ordinary. The finest grain spirit is brought together with an original balance of 14 botanicals. Filled with wonder, from distillation to first sip, this award-winning gin is a labor of love and the heart of our range.

Edinburgh Rhubarb & Ginger Gin (SRP: $30.00): The Rhubarb & Ginger Gin may be inspired by our Liqueur, a true original - but is distinctive in its own right. A demonstration of natural flavor expertise. The Classic London Dry Gin is at the base, botanicals including aromatic lemongrass and sweet mulberry are joined by natural rhubarb and ginger, carefully sourced, pressed, then finally infused together. The result is a bright and sociable gin with a little heat, an abundance of fruit, crisp, piney notes and a full finish.

Cheers to Edinburgh Gin and your next delightful drink. For more information about the producer, please visit https://www.edinburghgin.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Edinburgh Gin