DUOMO 51 Opens Above Rockefeller Center

High above Rockefeller Center sits the newly opened Duomo 51, a Tuscan restaurant from the Ramerino Italian Prime team tucked away on the seventh floor of the DoubleTree Hotel. Guests arrive via elevator and are ushered into an expansive dining room which leads into a glass-enclosed terrace that is more causal and offers sweeping views of the surrounding area, including St. Patrick's Cathedral.

The Tuscan-Italian menu by Executive Chef Vilfrid Hodoj (Ramerino Italian Prime and La Giostra in Florence) showcases a modern interpretation of Tuscan dishes. The menu features signature handmade pastas, emphasizing seasonal ingredients, and showcases traditional dishes inspired by land and sea.

Highlights from their menu include:

Antipasti

-Caprese Invernale: roasted tomato, buffalo mozzarella, basil, with ursini olio novello.

-Polpo alla Griglia: Grilled octopus with chickpea cream and a dash of lemon juice to add a fresh, citrus taste.

Pasta:

-Barone Rosso: Chef Vilfrid's Tuscan specialty of rigatoni in a red pesto composed of tomato sauce with pine nuts and burrata cheese.

-Tartufo: Pappardelle with wild mushrooms, goat cheese, truffle oil, and demi-glace.

Land:

-Vitello Ai Funghi: Veal scaloppine with wild mushrooms and brown sauce.

-Fileto al Chianti: Filet mignon cooked in a red wine reduction.

Sea:

-Dover Sole: From the Mediterranean Sea, prepared tableside.

-Cartoccio alla Isolana: Baked Italian orata fillet with zucchini, cherry tomatoes, potatoes, capers, olives, in a white wine sauce.

Duomo 51's wine list is composed of selections largely from Italy and California by the glass and by the bottle with a focus on Tuscany, including Super Tuscan varieties. The cocktail program focuses on classic cocktails like Martinis, Manhattans, and Old Fashioneds, made with premium ingredients.

Editor's Note: Stay tuned to Broadwayworld. We will be posting a Chef Spotlight for Duomo 51 and a review piece letting our readers know more about this new restaurant

Duomo 51 is located at 25 West 51st St. (7th floor) New York, NY 10019. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit https://www.duomo51.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Duomo 51