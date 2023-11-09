Chef Spotlight: Chef Michael Lomonaco of PORTER HOUSE

Chef Michael Lomonaco of PORTER HOUSE

By: Nov. 09, 2023

Porter House is the iconic American steakhouse and restaurant from acclaimed Brooklyn-born-and-raised chef Michael Lomonaco, located in the heart of Columbus Circle with floor to ceiling views overlooking all of Central Park. Chef Lomonaco — who rose to fame as the chef of legendary restaurants like Le Cirque, 21 Club before opening his first restaurant Windows of the World atop the original World Trade Center — opened Porter House in 2006, and nearly 20 years later its consistently named among the best steakhouses and most loved restaurants in the city for its modern American cuisine and stunning Central Park views. Named one of Esquire’s Best New Restaurants, the restaurant has been called the “gold standard” for the New York chef-driven steakhouse by New York Magazine, named one of the city’s most “essential restaurants” by Eater, and praised by Michelin for its food as well as “intuitive service makes everyone feel like a bigwig.” 

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Michael Lomonaco about his career and Porter House for our “Chef Spotlight.”

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

As a child, I watched my mother prepare dinner every night after school. And, naturally, she would give me little chores like peel potatoes, snap green beans. We had a large vegetable garden, growing fruits and vegetables.  Home cooking and delicious Italian-American food and the joy of the table was at the center our family life. 

Who were some of your career mentors? 

The great American chef Patrick Clark was my first mentor who showed me it was possible to find jopy and creativity in the kitchen. Following culinary school, Alain Sailhac and Daniel Boulud were my two most gracious and generous mentors. Having worked for both in my early days they have stood by me through all the years. 

What culinary styles have influenced your career? 

My earliest cooks position was in a classic Italian-American red sauce restaurant but my passion has always been classical French cooking. This passion for French food has informed my take on modern American cooking through technique and respect for ingredients. Along with this, for decades I have traveled all over the USA exploring the great regional dishes of North America.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef? 

My love for integrity and passion in cooking has led me to simplicity and elegance in both the preparation and presentation of dishes. Selecting and using only the finest (and not necessarily the most expensive) ingredients available, respect for the seasonality of ingredients, and a pure focus on full flavor in finished dishes; with spices, herbs and precision in cooking.

What is your favorite meal?

My favorite meal is one I can share with people I love and care most about. 

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Porter House Bar and Grill is a modern take on an American grill and steakhouse. While we feature all prime aged beef steaks we also serve lobster and seafood, pasta and risotto prepared in true Italian style, bountiful portions, farm-fresh vegetable dishes and house-made American-style desserts. 

Porter House is located at 10 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019. For more information, hours of operation, and menus, please visit https://www.porterhousenyc.com/ and call (212) 823-9500

Photo Credit: Eric Vitale Photography





