Celebrity Caterer Andrea Correale Shares Easy STROMBOLI RECIPE Using Leftovers

Celebrity Caterer, Andrea Correale is the Founder and President of Elegant Affairs.Andrea has been producing custom-designed, award-winning New York catered events for more than 20 years, for A-list celebrities such as Brooke Shields, Mariah Carey, Jimmy Fallon and Liam Neeson... to name a few.

Andrea is sharing with Broadwayworld Food and Wine readers a simple Stromboli recipe using leftovers that most people have. Delicious!!

Stromboli Recipe (No Yeast)

(Serves 10)

Dough Ingredients:

3 Cups Flour

1 Cup Water

1 Tbsp. Olive or Vegetable Oil

Pinch of Salt

Filling Ingredients:

Tomato Sauce

Leftover Cold Cuts of Your Choice

Leftover Cheese of Your Choice

1 Egg (Mixed)

Method:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Grease a baking pan with oil, set aside. In a large mixing bowl, add the flour, water, and salt. Mix together until the dough is thoroughly combined. Knead dough into a ball. Using a knife, cut and separate into desired amount of pieces. On a lightly floured surface, roll out each of the dough pieces, one by one. Once reached desired roll-out size, set aside. Spread the tomato sauce over the entire area of dough, spreading evenly throughout. Lay out the cold cuts, again, as evenly as possible. Next, sprinkle or lay out the cheese on top of the meat. Taking one side of the dough, fold it over 2 times to make an envelope. Repeat for the rest of the dough. When completed with all of the envelopes, lay them out on the greased pan, leaving a few centimeters of space in between. Using a culinary brush, spread the egg mixture over the tops of the envelopes. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until tops are golden brown and bottoms are crusty. Serve & enjoy!

Our readers will like to know that Andrea Correale has launched the "Tired of Take Out Dining Club" service offers families and individuals the option order fresh dishes from Elegant Affairs daily (carry-out & delivery) with weekly and monthly subscriptions available. She also has grocery order and delivery services as well as special Passover Seder (including kosher wine) and Easter menus. The menu is released each Friday for the following week and includes healthy dishes like Lemon Oregano Spring Chicken, Spring Pea Orzo, Kale Caesar salad and more. They are offering take-out and delivery options, providing discounts for those in the high-risk category of 60+. You can view all of Elegant Affairs food offerings here: https://elegantaffairscaterers.com/foods-to-go/. The full-day meals are priced at $25 per person (with a minimum of 2 per order) plus tax and delivery. Those looking to subscribe can receive a discount of 10% off for one week, and 15% off for a one-month subscription.

For more information on Elegant Affairs, please visit: https://elegantaffairscaterers.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Andrea Correale and Elegant Affairs Caterers





