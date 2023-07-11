Celebrate NATIONAL CAVIAR DAY on 7/18

With National Caviar Day soon approaching on July 18, caviar lovers can certainly enjoy this treat. We have a listing for a range of selections that can make one feel regal!

For Those Who Enjoy Tasting Menus:

The newly-opened Restaurant Yuu from Executive Chef/Owner Yuu Shimano is introducing New York City to a dining experience unlike any other; an intimate 18-course French omakase tasting menu with Japanese undertones. It is served at a beautiful black marble chef’s tasting counter that is set in front of a grand open kitchen where guests watch as each dish is intricately composed, before being escorted to a stylish lounge area to complete their meals and enjoy digestifs.

Chef Yuu’s innovative tasting menu prominently features caviar in several dishes including: Caviar, house made brioche topped with sour cream and Petrossian Caviar garnished with a shiso flower; and Vichyssoise, a soymilk vichyssoise with beef consommé gelee topped with uni and finished with caviar, served in a refrigerated glass.

Restaurant Yuu’s wine program was curated by Sommelier Akio Matsumoto who served as the Head Sommelier at three-Michelin-starred L’Effervescence, one of Tokyo’s best French restaurants. He has built a comprehensive French wine and Champagne program accented by a well-crafted Sake selection that fits cohesively with the restaurant’s concept, expertly enhancing the flavors of each dish.

Where to order Caviar a la Carte:

The recently opened Blu on the Hudson, a modern American restaurant with sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline that brings a New York City-style dining experience to the waterfront in Weehawken, New Jersey. The restaurant offers an Haute Caviar program, one-ounce of caviar (28 grams) served with crispy potatoes, brioche toast points and quail deviled eggs, which is served for brunch and dinner.

To accompany the caviar delight, the restaurant offers a Beverage Program by Beverage Director Jeremy Le Blanche(formerly of Thyme Bar, The Gibson, German Gymnasium), who has worked at the best cocktail bars around the world. Jeremy substitutes fussy ingredients in favor of theatrical presentations.

Additionally, Blu on the Hudson offers a Wine Program, designed by Sommelier Adam Greer, which features a global wine list, with strengths in Bordeaux and Burgundy. It also includes a robust selection of wines by the glass, five sparkling, eight white and 12 red selections.

Blu on the Hudson’s Executive Chef, J.C. Ortega, has created a bold seafood centric menu accented by a top-flight steak program among other delicious offerings.

For those residing in Manhattan, the restaurant is an oasis getaway via a five-minute ferry ride with scenic views of both the Hudson and Manhattan. Enjoy indoor and outdoor dining.

noreetuh, the Michelin-recognized Modern Hawaiian restaurant from Chef/Partner Chung Chow (Per Se, Lincoln Restaurant) has become known for offering dishes that are simultaneously adventurous and comforting that are well portioned and come at a very approachable price point.

While the restaurant will be closed on National Caviar Day, guests can enjoy caviar Wednesday through Sunday by adding 15g of Ossetra caviar to any of the restaurant’s signature Musubi as well as order 50g of Ossetra caviar with shrimp chips, red onion, and marmalade to supplement their meals.

Complementing the cuisine, noreetuh’s wine list curated by Managing Partner Jin Ahn (Per Se, Jungsik), has been awarded Wine Spectator’s Best Award of Excellence two years in a row and includes an excellent selection of sparkling wines and Champagne to pair with caviar.

The Wallace Lounge, which recently opened on the Upper West Side, offers caviar service by Petrossian, one of the finest importers of the product in the world that ranges from $240 for Royal Ossetra and up to $830 for Classic Baïka—each are served with egg whites, egg yolks, shallots, chives, capers, crème fraiche and mini blinis.

The caviar selection at The Wallace Lounge includes: Royal Kaluga (50g: $450); Royal Ossetra (50g: $260); Royal Alverta (50g: $240); and Classic Baïka (250g: $830).

For a hint of caviar, guests can enjoy the signature “Baïka Martini” prepared with either Grey Goose vodka or Tanqueray No. 10 gin, with olive brine and Baïka caviar, or the Caviar Brioche, butter toasted brioche stuffed with crème fraiche, topped with Baïka Caviar and an edible flower.

Enjoy Caviar at Home:

Imperia Caviar is a direct-to-consumer caviar club that believes caviar should be a luxury everyone can enjoy. They source their products sustainably from farms located in the Caspian Sea and the Amu Darya River. They offer two types of caviar: a milder, buttery kaluga sturgeon hybrid; and a nuttier, briny royal ossetra sturgeon caviar that stands up to heavier cream sauces and meat.

Photo Credit: Caviar Brioche by AKSSS Studio