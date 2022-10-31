CELLO Launches New Simple Pleasures Ready-to-Serve Trays in Time for Entertaining Season

Editor's Note: With football season, holiday parties, and seasonal get-togethers, here's a wonderful and delicious item out readers will like to know about, "Cello Simple Pleasures."

Cello, an artisan specialty cheese brand helping consumers everywhere to Cheese Confidently, is excited to announce the launch of its new Simple Pleasures trays. Expertly curated by Cello's master cheesemaker, each varietal features a unique selection of premium Cello cheeses and high-quality accouterments that can be enjoyed separately or effortlessly paired together.

The pre-portioned, ready-to-serve trays offer a convenient combination of the very best flavors and textures, perfect for snacking or entertaining. Cello Simple Pleasures can be served as an appetizer, or as part of the popular grazing table trend. The legwork is done, all that's needed are a few friends and a tasty beverage to entertain confidently! The trays will be offered in four delicious varieties:

4-Well: Asiago Cheese, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Inka Corn, Cornichon Pickles & Sweet Peruvian Pearl Pepper (MSRP: $9.99)

 4-Well: Artisan Parmesan, Grilled Crostini, Sopressata Salami, Cornichon Pickles & Sweet Peruvian Pearl Peppers (MSRP: $9.99)

 3-Well: Asiago, Sharp Cheddar, Roasted Red Bell Pepper & Black Pepper Cheddar Gruyere (MSRP: $9.99)

5-Well: Sopressata Salami, Sharp Cheddar, Grilled Crostini, Copper Kettle Parmesan, Cornichon Pickles & Sweet Peruvian Pearl Peppers (MSRP: $19.99)

"We're thrilled to be expanding our portfolio with a fresh new format that helps take the guesswork out of cheese pairings," said Allison Schuman, Chief Business Development Officer at Schuman Cheese. "As always, our goal is to give our consumers everything they need to Cheese Confidently. Whether they're entertaining guests or snacking on their own, the Simple Pleasures trays have them covered--all they have to do is serve and enjoy."

In line with the "True Cheese" promise, Cello and its parent company, Schuman Cheese, are dedicated to providing the highest quality options for cheese lovers to enjoy, bringing award-winning cheeses and their perfect pairings right to consumers with the Simple Pleasures trays.

Cello Simple Pleasures trays are available starting this month at Kroger, Wakefern, Tops, Woodman's, and Lipari. For more information on Cello, visit www.cellocheese.com. To connect on the latest launches, events, and more, follow us on Instagram andFacebook.

About Cello

Maker of the signature Copper Kettle cheese, Cello is a handcrafted, specialty cheese brand breathing new life into Old World cheese-making. The brand produces everything from traditional favorites like Asiago and Romano to flavored hand-rubbed Fontina and specialty cheese flights. Beyond the diverse product portfolio, Cello aims to make the process of learning about cheese as easy and enjoyable as eating it. With over 75 years of cheese making experience, Cello's cheese connoisseurs are taking generations of knowledge and offering it to cheese lovers everywhere through accessible resources that offer insight into pairings, recipes, and more.

About Schuman Cheese

Founded in New York in 1945, Schuman Cheese has grown into a highly lauded leader in the cheese industry worldwide. The family has set the standard for integrity, excellence, and loyalty for four generations, exemplified by their premium cheeses and lasting partnerships. Today, decades since their first import, Schuman's team of skilled cheesemakers craft their world-class cheeses in Wisconsin, adding to their robust import business. At Schuman Cheese, they take pride in the products offered and remain committed to the mission and values established by Arthur Schuman. Discover their distinctive cheeses and latest innovations Schuman Cheese delights in sharing at SchumanCheese.com

For more information about Schuman Cheese, please visit https://www.schumancheese.com/our-cheeses.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cello Cheese