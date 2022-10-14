Breakfast at Benjamin Steakhouse in Midtown East-Morning Meal Perfection

Benjamin Steakhouse, New York's iconic dining destination at 52 East 41st Street, has recently launched a wonderful breakfast service and we know that our Broadwayworld readers will want all the details. With a delightful menu, gracious service, and a relaxing atmosphere, the first meal of the day has never been better. The restaurant is perfect for a business meeting, gathering with friends, or just getting the morning off to a great start. Breakfast is served Monday to Saturday from 8:00 am to 10:30 am.

Guests will like that Benjamin Steakhouse is just blocks from Grand Central Station, Park Avenue and the city's bustling business district, 5th Avenue shopping, New York Public Library, and Bryant Park. Whether you're a New Yorker, a commuter or a tourist, it's incredibly convenient.

The menu has just the right variety of breakfast items. Choose from light choices such as Greek Yogurt with fresh seasonal berries or Avena oatmeal topped with bananas, golden raisins and pecans. The Pastry Basket is a nice table share with an assortment of flaky pastries and muffins from the bakery.

Sweet or savory, Benjamin Steakhouse has your breakfast covered. All of their eggs are sourced from organic farms. We savored the Americana with fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, home fries, and toast. The Huntsman Omelette is a delicious selection with crimini mushrooms, onions, goat cheese, and fresh scallions. Other outstanding dishes include their Buttermilk Pancakes served with maple syrup, schlag, and a choice of blueberries, strawberries or chocolate chips; Belgian Waffle with mixed berries and maple syrup; Canadian Eggs Benedict; the Fiorentine Omelette; and Eggs Norwegian.

Side dishes complement your choices that include Canadian Bacon, Mixed Berries, Organic Mesculin Greens, and Smoked Norwegian Salmon. Beverages start your morning right with freshly brewed coffees, teas, and juices. For those that prefer, have an eye-opening cocktail. Mimosas, Belinnis, and Bloody Marys can accompany your delightful breakfast.

Benjamin Steakhouse now welcomes guests for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Make the restaurant a part of your mornings!

Benjamin Steakhouse is located at 52 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017. For more information, menus, and hours, please visit https://benjaminsteakhouse.com/nyc/ or call 212.297.9177.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Benjamin Steakhouse