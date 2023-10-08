ANCIENT OLIVE TREES for Gifting and Serving

Much like the holiday season, Ancient Olive Trees, based in Marin County, California harbors connections, fosters relationships, and enhances joyous moments with their line of fine olive oils. With gorgeous, minimalistic packaging and sleek bottle design, Ancient Olive Trees’ gift sets are picture perfect for anyone on your list this year.  While many are already shopping for the December holidays, consider Ancient Olive Trees a perfect choice for host gifts, fall gatherings, and Thanksgiving fare.

Ancient Olive Trees’ Dinner Party Pack (SRP: $108) provides an avenue to excellence in creating meals, drinks and serving. It includes Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar, and Dirty Martini Juice. The EVOO and Balsamic Vinegar, perfect with crisp focaccia bread, drizzled on crostinis, or as an added layer of complexity in a salad dressing, offer both excitement and time well spent. 

Outside of the obvious benefits of this gift that caters to our culinary needs, the attractive packaging and bottle design is ever pleasing. Specifically made to sit countertop, the bottle not only is the vessel to hold these gourmet oils, vinegars, and juices, but adds a touch of elegance and design to any tablescape or countertop, elevating the entirety of the space and, when given as a gift, will have the recipient in awe.

For more information on Ancient Olive Trees, their products, home collection, and corporate gift options, please visit https://ancientolivetrees.com/.

Photo Credit: Provided by Ancient Olive Trees

 



