1 CONVERSATION: WOMEN IN HOSPITALITY at 1 HOTEL BROOKLYN BRIDGE

Mar. 13, 2023  
In honor of Women's History Month, celebrate the successes of women in hospitality with a spotlight series featuring powerful women in the industry at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. Panelists will educate and inspire as they share their experiences and perspectives on working in the space. The discussion will cover a wide range of topics, including the challenges faced by women in hospitality, the importance of equality and representation, and how to grow into a leadership role in the industry.

Join this inspiring discussion in The Screening Room at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge to hear from an engaging panel centered around Women in Hospitality and Leadership. There will be a cocktail reception to follow at The Osprey.

Date:

-March 15 | 6:30PM

Location:

-The Screening Room | 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

Program Includes:

-Welcome Acknowledgments

-Panel Discussion: Women in Hospitality & Leadership

-Q&A with Audience

-Followed by Cocktails + Connecting in The Osprey

Panelists:

-Elana Karp: Entrepreneur and chef with expertise at the intersection of food and technology. She is currently the Co-Founder & COO of Kittch, the first live video community exclusively for people who love to cook.

-Sophia Garrido: Senior Project Manager of Global Openings at RH Restaurants

-Rachel Nieves: Native New Yorker who left a career that no longer served her and set out to start a business of her own. Rachel and her partner founded BUDDIES COFFEE (Williamsburg) in December 2020 off of a cart hand built out of donated skate decks. The idea was to create a space built entirely on community.

-Kelly Hau: Owner of Ammazzacaffè in Williamsburg

Moderated by Laura O'Neall: General Manager of The Osprey and Neighbors at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

100% of proceeds will support Win's (Women in Need) efforts to provide safe housing and critical services to help homeless women and their children rebuild their lives and break the cycle of homelessness.

Tickets are ($15) and can be purchased at the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1-conversation-women-in-hospitality-tickets-571014378377

Photo Credit: The Osprey at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge by Marina Kennedy



With plenty of Japanese and sushi options in New York, it can be hard to choose. Leave the gimmicks, the California rolls, and the soaring prices to the side and try something authentic. Enter MINE Craft Sushi!
Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen...


