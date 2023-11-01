Yoshiko Kamikusa and Luis Ocaranza Will Appear as Guest Artists in the Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER

Performances run December 9 and 10, 2023 at the Riverview Theatre in Shreveport, Louisiana.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

POPULAR

GREAT PERFORMANCES: NEW YORK CITY BALLET IN MADRID to Premiere on PBS This Month Photo 1 GREAT PERFORMANCES: NEW YORK CITY BALLET IN MADRID to Premiere on PBS This Month
Review: ANEMOI/THE CELLIST, Royal Opera House Photo 2 Review: ANEMOI/THE CELLIST, Royal Opera House
Video: Watch Every DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night Performance Photo 3 Video: Watch Every DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night Performance
Review: BLACK SABBATH - THE BALLET, Sadler's Wells Photo 4 Review: BLACK SABBATH - THE BALLET, Sadler's Wells

YOSHIKO KAMIKUSA, principal dancer of the Indianapolis Ballet, and LUIS OCARANZA of Ballet RI, will appear as guest artists in the Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet's production of The Nutcracker on December 9 and 10, 2023 at the Riverview Theatre in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Born in Tokyo, Japan, YOSHIKO KAMIKUSA began her ballet training at the age of seven in Hawaii. Ms. Kamikusa moved to Canada to pursue her professional training under the guidance of Vera Solovyeva and Nikolai Levitsky at the Goh Ballet Academy in Vancouver, Canada.

In 2013 Ms. Kamikusa initiated her professional career in dance when she was engaged as an artist with Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet. As a member of the company, she danced such principal roles as Odile in Swan Lake, Clara in Galina Yordanova/Nina Menon's production of The Nutcracker, Puck in John Alleyne's The Faerie Queen, and the Red Girl in Mark Godden's Dracula, and principal roles in William Forsythe's The Vertiginous Thrill of Exactitude, and George Balanchine's Serenade.

She also danced in Rudi Van Dantzig's Romeo and Juliet, Peter Wright's production of Giselle, Val Caniparoli's A Cinderella Story, James Kudelka's The Four Seasons, and Mauricio Wainrot's Carmina Burana.

In 2018 Ms. Kamikusa joined the Indianapolis Ballet as a principal dancer and founding company member. Her repertoire has been expanded to include principal roles in both the 19th century classics staged by Victoria Lyras, and ballets choreographed by Victoria Lyras including Aurora and Princess Florine in The Sleeping Beauty, Odette/Odile in Swan Lake, Swanhilda in Coppelia, the Snow Queen and the Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker, and the title roles in Lyras' Carmen, and The Firebird.

Ms. Kamikusa has also danced principal roles in ballets choreographed by George Balanchine including Who Cares?, Tschaikovsky Pas de Deux, Serenade, The Four Temperaments, Tarantella, Rubies, Sonatine, Valse Fantaisie, Raymonda Variations, and Allegro Brillante.

In addition Ms. Kamikusa has also danced many of the great pas de deux including those from Giselle, Agrippina Vaganova's Diana and Actaeon, Victor Gsovsky's Grand Pas Classique, Esmeralda, Don Quixote, Le Corsaire, Paquita, and Asaf Messerer's Spring Waters.

  

Ms. Kamikusa has also gained significant recognition by competing and winning several awards at various international ballet competitions including the Bronze Medal at the 2016 Helsinki International Ballet Competition, 1st Place at the 2013 Japan Grand Prix, Gold Medal at the 2011 Tanzolymp in Berlin, and the Bronze Medal at the 2011 Boston International Ballet Competition.

Born in Morelia, Mexico, LUIS OCARANZA began his ballet training at Centro Pro-Ballet de Michoacán. At age 18 he was personally selected by Edward Villella to join the Miami City Ballet School where he graduated after three years working and touring with the company.

Mr. Ocaranza had also been awarded scholarships to train with the Boston Ballet and Tulsa Ballet. In 2014, he participated in the Carreno Festival under the artistic direction of Jose Manuel Carreno of American Ballet Theatre. In 2015, he and his partner were among the “Top Twelve” in the Youth American Grand Prix Finals.

In 2016, as a dancer with the Sarasota Ballet, Mr. Ocaranza appeared with the company at the City Center Fall for Dance Festival dancing alongside of Alina Cojocaru and Friedman Vogel in Sir Frederick Ashton's Marguerite and Armand.

In 2017 Mr. Ocaranza joined the Milwaukee Ballet under the direction of Michael Pink. Later in 2021 Mr. Ocaranza participated in the Theater Im Pfalzbau Dance Festival in Germany as a member of Compania Nacional de Danza.

Mr. Ocaranza is currently a member of Ballet RI, which is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Mr. Ocaranza has performed in ballets choreographed by George Balanchine, Sir Kenneth MacMillan, Rudolf Nureyev, John Cranko, Uwe Scholz, Marco Goecke, Paul Taylor, Antony Tudor, Will Tuckett, Ninette de Valois, Val Caniparoli, Michael Pink and others.

He also choreographed the pas de deux .78 for Ballet RI.



RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
McNicol Ballet Collective Hosts Compositions & Configurations, A New Creative Residenc Photo
McNicol Ballet Collective Hosts Compositions & Configurations, A New Creative Residency For Composers And Choreographers

McNicol Ballet Collective is proud to announce a brand-new creative residency programme, Compositions & Configurations, offering paid opportunities for composers and choreographers to experiment together in a studio setting at DanceEast in Ipswich, with the Collective's professional dancers, before embarking on a formal creative process.

2
Wright State Theatre Present Kander And Ebbs CABARET, November 3- 19 Photo
Wright State Theatre Present Kander And Ebb's CABARET, November 3- 19

Wright State Theatre will present in the Festival Playhouse a classic Broadway hit CABARET, music by John Kander and book by Fred Ebb. (Greg Hellems, director and Wade Russo, music director) It will run for 11 performances.

3
Battery Dance Accepting Applications for the 43rd Annual Battery Dance Festival Photo
Battery Dance Accepting Applications for the 43rd Annual Battery Dance Festival

Battery Dance is accepting applications for the 43rd Annual Battery Dance Festival, with free performances on August 11-17, 2024 at Rockefeller Park, NYC. Applications must be submitted online at https://batterydance.org/apply/.

4
Iconic Irish Band, THE SAW DOCTORS, To Play SummerStage NYC July 17 Photo
Iconic Irish Band, THE SAW DOCTORS, To Play SummerStage NYC July 17

Irish band, The Saw Doctors, will be performing at SummerStage in Central Park, New York on July 17, 2024. Get ready for a night of wistfulness, humor, and small-town nostalgia. Tickets go on sale on October 27th. Don't miss out!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER Video
Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER
Watch ABT's Pop Up Book Club for THE BOY FROM KYIV by Marina Harss, about Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky Video
Watch ABT's Pop Up Book Club for THE BOY FROM KYIV by Marina Harss, about Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky
The Royal Ballet's Sarah Lamb Dances SCÈNES DE BALLET Video
The Royal Ballet's Sarah Lamb Dances SCÈNES DE BALLET
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS