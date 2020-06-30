Valerie Green/Dance Entropy Presents Virtual Culminating SU-CASA Performances

Artistic Director, Valerie Green announced today that Dance Entropy will be presenting free virtual performance recordings as the culmination of their SU-CASA residency. SU-CASA is an expanded creative aging program for older New Yorkers from the New York City Council, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs and the NYC Department for the Aging.

Dance Entropy and its teaching artists have been leading onsite and virtual movement workshops with seniors across Queens, providing free performances now will be presenting three virtual culminating recorded projects.

SU-CASA is a community arts engagement program that places artists and organizations in residence at senior centers across the five boroughs of New York City. The program, funded by the New York City Council, provides grants to artists and organizations for the creation and delivery of arts programming for seniors. Teaching artists will engage participating seniors in an art project or series of cultural programs over the course of the residency, which will also include a public program component - an exhibit, reading, performance, open house or other cultural interaction open to the surrounding community. The program supports a total 255 residencies for individuals and organizations at senior centers across the City's 51 Council districts.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You