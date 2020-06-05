Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Sacramento Dance Teacher Shares How She's Helping Children Process Emotions During the Health Crisis

Article Pixel Jun. 5, 2020  

Miss Tee is a dance teacher in Sacramento and has been helping children of all ethnicities/backgrounds process emotions during the pandemic through dance.

Miss Tee recently chatted with Good Day, where she shared with Dina Kupfer how she's addressing the fact that kids in the projects have been living with racism.

Watch the video below:


