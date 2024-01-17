VIDEO: Flamenco Festival from National Ballet of Spain Comes To New York City Center

The Flamenco Festival returns to New York with a special two-week extravaganza for its 23rd year celebrating the art of flamenco.

Curated by Miguel Marín, this year’s festival will commemorate Vicente Espinel, the inventor of the “Spanish guitar,” a fundamental emblem of flamenco art, and also pay tribute to Paco de Lucía, the guitarist who popularized the instrument. Performances at this year’s festival will highlight the Spanish guitar as the epicenter of flamenco, through the lenses of traditional and avant-garde flamenco performed by some of Spain’s greatest dance talents.

The internationally acclaimed National Ballet of Spain (Ballet Nacional de España) takes the City Center stage by storm in Invocación, an epic event for 38 dancers. A fusion of Spanish choreography and heritage led by director Rubén Olmo, Invocación celebrates the rich diversity of Spanish dance, including styles from flamenco to escuela bolera. It also includes a tribute to the great dancer and choreographer Mario Maya, one of the creators of the Andalusian Flamenco Theater.



