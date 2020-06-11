Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Dancer Isaac Calpito Discusses His Free Instagram Workout Classes on TODAY
Former Broadway dancer Isaac Calpito recently chatted with TODAY about why he started sharing his fitness routine for free on Instagram.
He also shares how he turned his live workouts into a fundraiser to fight childhood hunger.
"As soon as the quarantine started, I felt, like many people I'm sure, restless and uncertain," he said. "I thought, 'okay, what do I do? What can I offer?'"
He revealed that over 2500 people show up live every day to join in his Instagram fitness classes.
Watch the full video below!
