VIDEO: Dance Film Project GENTLY QUIET Launches Today

Today is the launch of Gently Quiet, the dance film project by Peter Leung and Altin Kaftira created for Dutch National Ballet. Peter Leung, young creative associate of Dutch National Ballet together with filmmaker Altin Kaftira, created eleven short dance films shot on different, almost deserted locations in Amsterdam during lockdown. Eleven dancers from Dutch National Ballet danced solos around amongst others Dutch National Opera & Ballet at the Amstel river, the Hermitage, the Hortus and the Eye Film museum at the IJ river.

A compilation has been made of the eleven short dance films which can now be seen through the online channels of Dutch National Ballet. De eleven individual films will be revealed in the upcoming weeks.

Peter Leung. said, "I started to imagine that artists are like butterflies, wanting to fly. In these films they are imagining that they are outside and free, dancing... flying. I also wanted to create something unique during this period. Right now the city has no tourists, it actually feels like our city. This is what I wanted to show in the videos. The city is where we live, and it's not a postcard. The videos all show the dancers outside, but they are all also alone on a small square piece of dance floor."

Gently Quiet is now being shown online, below:

