VIDEO: 117 Dancers Around The World Come Together for DON'TCHA WANNA DANCE?

Over 117 dancers from nine different countries came together with four musicians and two vocalists to bring the arts community together on one screen virtually. The project consists of Radio City Rockettes, Broadway dancers including Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Fredric Odgaard, Colin Bradbury, Sara Brians, Chip Abbott and more. Viral dance sensation Boss Baby Brody (@bossbabybrody) is also featured dancing his heart out with his sister Dylan.

This project was created and choreographed by Sam Quinn and Alex Hartman, who teamed up with renowned composer Emily Bear (arranger) and powerhouse vocalist Kayley Anne Collins, to create a mashup of Kacey Musgraves 'Rainbow' and Whitney Houston's 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'. Jon Foster joined on the drums, with Darren McGuire on bass and Andrew Zinsmeister on guitar with Broadway's Ryan Motley who helped with sound mixing. The video features artists from all over the world including our NY dance community, health care workers, and other dancers of all ages from all over the world including Panama, UK, Australia, Indonesia, France, Canada, Brazil, Israel and the US.

The mission of this video is to unite the arts community in a time when physically being apart only shows us that we are still stronger together, virtually, creating as one, in one video, with one heart.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You